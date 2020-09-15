3-Time Tony Nominee Joshua Henry, Star of Carousel, Shuffle Along, The Scottsboro Boys, and More, Shares His Road to Broadway in Measured in Love

Recently seen Off-Broadway in The Wrong Man, Henry shares stories from his career.

One positive thing that has come out of the Broadway shutdown is that more people than ever before understand just how big the theatrical community is. Broadway isn't just the stars and the writers—it's a whole team of designers and others, who have their own teams working for them. And Broadway isn't just Broadway: It's regional theatre and community theatre and national tours, all of which serve to inspire the next generation of theatremakers.

All of that is explored in the new eight-part video series Measured in Love. Sponsored by Lexus and streaming every Tuesday, the series will feature a different theatremaker each week, talking not just about their love of the industry but also about how everyone involved with a show relies on one another, eliciting a magical alchemy that results in a Broadway show.

In Episode 3, three-time Tony nominee Joshua Henry shares the moment he realized he could perform for a living, what it means to be a Black leading man on Broadway, and how he works with directors. He also shares stories from his time in Shuffle Along, Carousel, and more from his illustrious career. Watch the full interview above!