3-Time Tony Winner Kathleen Marshall Joins Playbill Live to Answer Your Questions July 22

The Nice Work if You Can Get It and Anything Goes director-choreographer will chat live on The Broadway Q&A from Playbill and The Growing Studio.

Kathleen Marshall will go live on The Broadway Q&A Series, presented by Playbill and The Growing Studio, July 22. The three-time Tony-winning director and choreographer will answer questions about her Broadway productions of In Transit, Nice Work if You Can Get It, Anything Goes, Wonderful Town, The Pajama Game, and more during the hour-long chat. Watch the broadcast above from 1 PM ET.

To submit a question for Marshall, click here. You might see Marshall answer it live, or even get the opportunity to join the stream and ask her yourself.

The Broadway Q&A Series presents live interviews with Broadway professionals on Mondays and Wednesdays. All streams are hosted on Playbill.com and on Playbill's YouTube channel and Facebook page from 1–2 PM ET. Following the stream, interviews are available at Playbill.com/BroadwayQandA.

Also coming up on The Broadway Q&A Series are Scott Ellis (July 27), Conor McPherson (July 29), Marc Bruni (August 3), Mary Mitchell Campbell (August 5), Stephen Oremus (August 10), Joshua Bergasse (August 12), and Kenny Seymour (August 17).

The Growing Studio offers classes, training, and workshops with Broadway’s premier creatives. Faculty includes directors, choreographers, composers, music directors, producers, casting directors and agents in NYC, London, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and beyond. Visit TheGrowingStudio.com and @thegrowingstudio on Instagram for more information.