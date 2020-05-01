30th Annual Broadway Bares Postponed Until 2021

The annual fundraiser for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS had been scheduled for June 21.

The 30th annual Broadway Bares fundraiser, scheduled for June 21, has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The annual striptease event, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, is now set for June 20, 2021, at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

Those who have already purchased tickets for 2020 will be contacted by email. Plans are in the works to celebrate Broadway Bares online this summer. Details will be announced in June.

Broadway Bares Fire Island, typically held the Saturday after Memorial Day Weekend, has also been canceled for 2020.

Although the events are postponed, donations in support of Broadway Bares can be made at BroadwayCares.org.

Broadway Bares was created in 1992 by Tony-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, then a Broadway dancer, as a way to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS. In its first year, Mitchell and six of his friends danced on a New York City bar and raised $8,000. The 2019 Broadway Bares: Take Off raised a record-breaking $2,006,192. The 29 editions of Broadway Bares have raised more than $21.2 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

