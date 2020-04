32 Binge Watches You Want to See Onstage

We asked, you answered: Check out which TV shows you want to see come to Broadway.

As theatre audiences socially distance during the Broadway shutdown, many are turning to television to remain entertained. In honor of our binge-watching, we asked Playbill readers to share the shows they want to jump from screen to stage.

From Grey’s Anatomy to The Office, check to see if your favorite made the cut—and then tell us who you want to see adapt and star in these shows!