33 ‘I Want’ Songs To Keep You Motivated

33 'I Want' Songs To Keep You Motivated
By Marc J. Franklin
Jul 15, 2020
 
From Hello, Dolly! to Hamilton, revisit these musical numbers in honor of Broadway.
Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast of <i>Hamilton</i>
Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast of Hamilton Joan Marcus

While the characters throughout the musical theatre canon vary, most of them share a sense of drive and ambition usually articulated in the classic “I Want” song. The term is thought to have been coined by Lehman Engel, founder of the BMI Workshop for musical theatre composers, librettists, and lyricists. These songs are more than just inspiring musical numbers—in many cases, they launch the journey of a play, allowing the audience to get an inside look at force driving a character's action. They express a dissatisfaction or a dream of the character that propels them through the musical.

From staples like Hamilton's “My Shot” to The Lion King’s “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King,” and Wicked’s “The Wizard and I,” stay motivated with these 33 tunes and be sure to share your favorite “I Want” songs.

33 "I Want" Songs To Keep You Motivated

Once on This Island Playbill - Opening Night, Oct 1990
"Waiting for Life" Once on This Island
Little Me Playbill - Jan 1963
"On the Other Side of the Tracks" Little Me
cover_no_shadow
"Wouldn't It Be Lovely" My Fair Lady
Wicked Playbill - Opening Night, Oct 2003
"The Wizard and I" Wicked
West Side Story Playbill - September 1958
"Something's Coming" West Side Story
Gypsy Playbill - Aug 1960
"Some People" Gypsy
Funny Girl Playbill - May 1964
"I'm the Greatest Star" Funny Girl
The Lion King Playbill - Sept 2006
"I Just Can't Wait to Be King" The Lion King
Dear Evan Hansen Playbill - Opening Night
"Waving Through A Window" Dear Evan Hansen
In the Heights Playbill - Opening Night
"It Wont Be Long Now" In the Heights
