33 More Broadway-Themed Tattoos

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   33 More Broadway-Themed Tattoos
By Felicia Fitzpatrick
May 12, 2020
 
We asked, you answered: Do you have any tattoos inspired by the theatre?
Broadway Tattoo_HR

Broadway shows can inspire fans in countless ways, from home decor to fan art passion projects—and tattoos. With so many fans immortalizing their love of Broadway through body art, we asked our social media followers to share their theatre-inspired tattoos. From intricate Next to Normal designs to intimate Dear Evan Hansen lettering, check out how theatre fans unleashed their creativity with these 33 Broadway-themed tattoos.

READ: 37 Broadway-Themed Tattoos

33 More Broadway-Themed Tattoos

33 More Broadway-Themed Tattoos

33 PHOTOS
_JamieLeePilk.jpg
"My beautiful comet from [Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812]. Means so much to me." -@_JamieLeePilk/Twitter
stannieuris.jpg
A line from Dear Evan Hansen. @stannieuris/Twitter
marenkae.jpg
Next to Normal art-inspired tattoo. @marenkae/Twitter
brynnmichhelle1.jpg
Waitress. -@brynnmichelle1/Twitter
msemkiz.jpg
"My #Hamiltat!!" -@msemkiz/Twitter
bwaygray.jpg
"Written by Grey Henson at his last performance of Mean Girls." -@bwaygray/Twitter
steponmestyles.jpg
A line from Les Misérables. @steponmestyles/Twitter
DTufilli.jpg
"Got this on my 18th before watching [Beetlejuice], and I got [Alex Brightman] to sign it!" -@DTufilli/Twitter
Sadieframness.jpg
"I have a ghost light tattoo!! Yay tech!" -@Sadieframness/Twitter
jordanbway.jpg
"Asymbol from the musical that changed my life, gotten almost a year after its closing night performance. [The SpongeBob Musical.]" -@jordanbway/Twitter
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.