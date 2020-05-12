33 More Broadway-Themed Tattoos

We asked, you answered: Do you have any tattoos inspired by the theatre?

Broadway shows can inspire fans in countless ways, from home decor to fan art passion projects—and tattoos. With so many fans immortalizing their love of Broadway through body art, we asked our social media followers to share their theatre-inspired tattoos. From intricate Next to Normal designs to intimate Dear Evan Hansen lettering, check out how theatre fans unleashed their creativity with these 33 Broadway-themed tattoos.

