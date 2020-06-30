34 More Works by LGBTQIA+ Artists to Keep an Eye On

By Ruthie Fierberg
Jun 30, 2020
 
As Pride Month comes to an end, look for more work from these writers
The 2020 Pride Plays festival comes to a close after four successful primetime digital presentations of queer works by queer playwrights and the Playbill Pride Spectacular concert, as well as 11 new works that enjoyed private developmental readings. Going one step further in lifting LGBTQIA+ voices, Pride Plays also produced “Pride Pieces,” an Instagram series showcasing 34 works submitted to Pride Plays. The 2020 festival was packed with new perspectives and new stories—and there is always room for more. Every work produced by Pride Plays, from mainstage to development to Pride Pieces, showcases LGTBQIA+ stories by LGBTQIA+ writers.

For producers, artistic directors, directors: Consider these works when you look for your next project. For audiences: Keep tabs on these artists and pieces. You can say you’re ahead of the curve.


Kevin Lane Dearinger, NAKED ON REQUEST

David Legg and Alan Palmer, CHANTEUSE

Bobby Brower, KINGS OF THE HILL

Elizabeth Strauss, LATER, ALLIGATOR

Stephen S. Mills, MEN LIKE US

Ryan Fogarty, YOU'LL CATCH FLIES

Greg Turner, AFTER ISAAC

Patrick Hurley, ON A QUEER DAY...

Sam Affoumado, THE PANIC DEFENSE

Joey Merlo, GENTLEMEN OUT OF THE BLUE

Michael Zahler, DISSONANCE ASCENDING, OR WHEN WE STAY

Joe Breen, ALL MY LOVE, KATE

Nick Rafello, A MIST UPON THE WINDOW

JD Stewart, ONE TWENTY-ONE

Jonathan Kim Phillips, THE DESIRED EFFECT

Vince Gatton, ALEXANDRIA

Brian Quirk, THE JUNIPER

Jason Mitchell Kahn, THE RED BOX

Neil D'Astolfo, MISTER MISS AMERICA

Dan Perry, IF IT GOES THERE

M Sloth Levine, THE INTERROBANGERS

Allison St. Rock, COMING OUT

Margot Mejia, HI BI

Isaiah Frank, THIRST TRAP

Thalia Gonzalez Kane, A DRUNK LESBIAN LOVE AFFAIR

Elizabeth Shuler, TWO BROTHERS

David James Parr, SLAP&TICKLE

William Hinz, GUERILLA SABBATH

Jeffrey James Keyes, ISLE ROYALE

Marcus Shacknow, TEA: OR THE TALE FOR NEW JERSEY

Gabriel Torres, DREAMLESS OR THE SERGIO URREGO PHENOMENOM

Alyssa Cokinis, HAPPY PILLS

Daniel Marshall, FIVE SORROWFUL MYSTERIES

Jon-Michael Reese, BY MYSELF: JUDY AND JON-MICHAEL TOGETHER AGAIN


