34 More Works by LGBTQIA+ Artists to Keep an Eye On

The 2020 Pride Plays festival comes to a close after four successful primetime digital presentations of queer works by queer playwrights and the Playbill Pride Spectacular concert, as well as 11 new works that enjoyed private developmental readings. Going one step further in lifting LGBTQIA+ voices, Pride Plays also produced “Pride Pieces,” an Instagram series showcasing 34 works submitted to Pride Plays. The 2020 festival was packed with new perspectives and new stories—and there is always room for more. Every work produced by Pride Plays, from mainstage to development to Pride Pieces, showcases LGTBQIA+ stories by LGBTQIA+ writers.
For producers, artistic directors, directors: Consider these works when you look for your next project. For audiences: Keep tabs on these artists and pieces. You can say you’re ahead of the curve.
Kevin Lane Dearinger, NAKED ON REQUEST
David Legg and Alan Palmer, CHANTEUSE
Bobby Brower, KINGS OF THE HILL
Elizabeth Strauss, LATER, ALLIGATOR
Stephen S. Mills, MEN LIKE US
Ryan Fogarty, YOU'LL CATCH FLIES
Greg Turner, AFTER ISAAC
Patrick Hurley, ON A QUEER DAY...
Sam Affoumado, THE PANIC DEFENSE
Joey Merlo, GENTLEMEN OUT OF THE BLUE
Michael Zahler, DISSONANCE ASCENDING, OR WHEN WE STAY
Joe Breen, ALL MY LOVE, KATE
Nick Rafello, A MIST UPON THE WINDOW
JD Stewart, ONE TWENTY-ONE
Jonathan Kim Phillips, THE DESIRED EFFECT
Vince Gatton, ALEXANDRIA
Brian Quirk, THE JUNIPER
Jason Mitchell Kahn, THE RED BOX
Neil D'Astolfo, MISTER MISS AMERICA
Dan Perry, IF IT GOES THERE
M Sloth Levine, THE INTERROBANGERS
Allison St. Rock, COMING OUT
Margot Mejia, HI BI
Isaiah Frank, THIRST TRAP
Thalia Gonzalez Kane, A DRUNK LESBIAN LOVE AFFAIR
Elizabeth Shuler, TWO BROTHERS
David James Parr, SLAP&TICKLE
William Hinz, GUERILLA SABBATH
Jeffrey James Keyes, ISLE ROYALE
Marcus Shacknow, TEA: OR THE TALE FOR NEW JERSEY
Gabriel Torres, DREAMLESS OR THE SERGIO URREGO PHENOMENOM
Alyssa Cokinis, HAPPY PILLS
Daniel Marshall, FIVE SORROWFUL MYSTERIES
Jon-Michael Reese, BY MYSELF: JUDY AND JON-MICHAEL TOGETHER AGAIN