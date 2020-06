35 Broadway Musicals Based on True Stories

From Six to Gypsy, all of these shows were inspired by real-life stories, events, and/or people.

While theatre can transport an audience to imaginative worlds, sometimes the most riveting stories can come from reality. Playbill started thinking about the musicals based on true stories—some were adapted from books and films and others were original ideas, but these 35 musicals depict real-life stories, people, and/or events.