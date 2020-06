38 Musicals That Brought LGBTQ+ Experiences to the Stage

Celebrate Playbill Pride with a look at some of the musicals that amplified LGBTQ+ stories on stage.

Broadway has long been a home for the queer community, both providing a space for queer artists to share their work as well as a place to amplify queer stories. In celebration of Playbill Pride, take a look at some of the musicals that brought LGBTQ+ stories to the stage.

Flip through the 38 shows below: