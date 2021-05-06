36 Joyous Opening Night Photos to Celebrate the Upcoming Return of Broadway

With some shows gearing up to resume performances in September, look back at these shots honoring the joy of making live theatre.

As previously reported, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in a May 5 press conference that Broadway shows, after being shut down for over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, would reopen at 100 percent capacity beginning September 14.

The Broadway League, the trade organization that represents producers, theatre owners, and other key decision makers in the reopening process, confirmed the fall target (albeit without the specific date) shortly after Cuomo's announcement, noting that the timeline still depends on the state government's final approval of each theatre operator's health and safety protocols.

In anticipation of the return of Broadway, Playbill is taking a look back at the joy of opening night, a celebration between a show and an audience honoring the achievement of creating live performance.

