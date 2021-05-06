36 Joyous Opening Night Photos to Celebrate the Upcoming Return of Broadway

By Marc J. Franklin
May 06, 2021
 
With some shows gearing up to resume performances in September, look back at these shots honoring the joy of making live theatre.
Cast of Be More Chill Marc J. Franklin

As previously reported, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in a May 5 press conference that Broadway shows, after being shut down for over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, would reopen at 100 percent capacity beginning September 14.

The Broadway League, the trade organization that represents producers, theatre owners, and other key decision makers in the reopening process, confirmed the fall target (albeit without the specific date) shortly after Cuomo's announcement, noting that the timeline still depends on the state government's final approval of each theatre operator's health and safety protocols.

In anticipation of the return of Broadway, Playbill is taking a look back at the joy of opening night, a celebration between a show and an audience honoring the achievement of creating live performance.

Stephen Sondheim on the opening night of West Side Story Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Stark Sands, John Gallagher, Jr., and Reebeca Naomi Jones on the opening night of American Idiot Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Tina Turner, Adrienne Warren, and the cast and creative team on the opening night of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Peppermint and cast on the opening night of Head Over Heels Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cast on the opening night of Jagged Little Pill Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Ben Platt and Steven Levenson on the opening night of Dear Evan Hansen Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Lucille Ball on the opening night of Wildcat Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Bailey Ryon, Oona Laurence, Sophia Gennusa, Milly Shapiro, and Frenie Acoba on the opening night of Matilda the Musical Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Cast on the opening night of Moulin Rouge! Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Arin Arbus, Terrence McNally, Audra McDonald, and Michael Shannon on the opening night of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune Joseph Marzullo/WENN
