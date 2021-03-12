365 Streaming Moments That Got Us Through 365 Days of the Broadway Shutdown

By Playbill Staff
Mar 12, 2021
 
With little to nothing on in-person stages, here's just some of what Playbill staff and readers turned to over the past year.
We stopped going to the theatre March 12, 2020. Within a few days, we turned to the virtual stage. Within a few weeks, we found regular comfort in Zoom readings, split-screen reunions, and remotely produced performances. And over the past 12 months, we learned that the show could go on—in some capacity. On the anniversary of the Broadway shutdown, the Playbill staff (with some assistance from readers) looks back on a year of on-screen theatre.

Here are 365 streaming moments, each in 10 words or less, in no particular order.

  1. 11 Elphabas belting the final “Defying Gravity” battle cry
  2. Jonathan Groff takes the Sutton Foster quiz
  3. Broadway welcomes Biden-Harris admin as a "Season of Love"
  4. Janet Yellen getting the Hamilton treatment
  5. Ashley Park’s ode to the Amazon delivery person
  6. Newsies seizing the day in NYC
  7. Kathryn Hahn's American Dolls Presentation of Glengarry
  8. The Effies of Dreamgirls unite on Stars in the House
  9. Cast of Pose singing "Love Yourself"
  10. Taylor Iman Jones' stripped down "Toxic"
  11. Hairspray stars reuniting for Miscast
  12. Solea Pfeiffer singing with the Broadway Sinfonietta
  13. Mary Neely getting creative with Beauty and the Beast
  14. Krystina Alabado's Hadestown audition, interrupted
  15. Allen Rene Louis' "Being Alive"arrangement for the Antonyo Awards
  16. Christine Goerke's tribute for Ruth Bader Ginsburg
  17. Mars Rucker and L Morgan Lee's "What About Love"
  18. Leslie Uggams as Madame Arcati
  19. Gideon Glick (and us) crying to "Because You Loved Me"
  20. An all-star Cuttin' Up
  21. Andrea Marcovicci's Valentine of a concert
  22. Ariana (x6) Won't Say She's In Love
  23. Gavin and Shoshana's "Love Shack"
  24. Kristin Chenoweth channels Carole Baskin in "Little Pieces"
  25. Adrienne Warren singing Tina Turner in her tub
  26. "When I Grow Up" with Matilda Stars, all grown up
  27. Michael Urie, Brandon Uranowitz, more recreate Clue dinner scene
  28. Kristin Chenoweth...hosts...a Candy Land...cooking competition?
  29. Chekhov, as performed on Sims 4
  30. James Monroe Iglehart's at-home Disney medley
  31. Kerry Butler and Gavin Lee recreate The Brady Bunch opening
  32. Bernadette Peters "Feeling Good" on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
  33. Regular words of comfort from Dr. LaPook
  34. American Dance Machine keeping it "Cool"
  35. Sara Bareilles joining the 7 PM cheer
  36. The Schuyler Sisters want us to Vote, Vote
  37. Idina’s Treehouse
  38. Heroes of the Fourth Turning on Zoom
  39. Young Jean Lee's virtual playwriting seminar
  40. Michael C. Hall and Lena Hall celebrate David Bowie
  41. Funny folx tribute funny girl Fanny Brice
  42. Tony Pinkins does it all for Red Pill
  43. Corden says goodbye to Trump with Les Mis parody
  44. Todrick Hall and Brandy reenact Cinderella
  45. The Prom builds a virtual prom
  46. A gaggle of Galindas (and Saycon)
  47. All About Evil
  48. Two separate streaming performances of Menopause the Musical
  49. Jennifer Simard snatches the TP crown in Hamilton Performance
  50. April Matthis reprises her Toni Stone performance
  51. Drew Gasparini's We Aren't Kids Anymore concert
  52. That Idina Menzel Geico commercial that's still in our heads
  53. Jelani Alladin and Matt Doyle's "We Kiss in the Shadows"
  54. The Frozen ushers "Let It Go"
  55. Ann Dowd and fam in A Doll's House, Part 2
  56. Celia Gooding and Lauren Patten, our new Joanne and Maureen
  57. Thanksgiving: The TikTok Musical
  58. Making Playbill flowers
  59. The chaos of Christmas on the Square's opening number
  60. Phoebe Waller-Bridge dropping by Playbill Live
  61. Ariana Grande's "Still Hurting"
  62. The Boys in the Band, The Men From the Boys
  63. Suzan-Lori Parks works from home...like the rest of us
  64. Gloria reunion reading
  65. Learning from Freestyle Love Supreme
  66. Andrew Lloyd Webber streams himself watching Cats
  67. Patrick Stewart's daily Shakespeare sonnets on Instagram
  68. A night (hundreds, in fact) at the opera
  69. Shoshana Bean and Cynthia Erivo's "When You Believe" for Seder
  70. #SunshineSongs
  71. A Times Square press conference
  72. American Dance Machine's "The Music and the Mirror"
  73. An Apple Family reunion
  74. Ali Stroker as Maureen
  75. The Plastics become Christmas chipmunks
  76. Jessie Mueller watching Keala Settle sing "This Is Me"
  77. Hamilton original cast surprising a kid on Some Good News
  78. That time The Good Fight did a Slave Play episode
  79. What the Hell Is a Republic Anyway?
  80. Theatre for One: Here We Are
  81. Nikki M. James' "The Skate" for Playbill's Women in Theatre
  82. Chaka Khan and Idina Menzel, a dynamic duo
  83. Judy Collins and Alan Cumming talk "Ladies Who Lunch"
  84. Melissa Errico making pesto
  85. Ain't Too Proud performs socially distant version of opening number
  86. Rachel Bloom and Barry Bostwick's "Dammit, Janet"
  87. Javier Muñoz and Jason Tam's "Ignoring the Truth"
  88. The perhaps too aptly named Viral Monologues
  89. Ramin on the banjo
  90. Billy Porter's "For What It's Worth"
  91. Tamika Lawrence's "Seasons of Love" solo on NBC
  92. Stephen Sondheim surprises Paul Harvey
  93. The Company revival singing their opening number in quarantine
  94. The Five Lesbian Brothers reunite to discuss Brave Smiles
  95. Alex Boniello is "So Tired" (we are too)
  96. August Wilson continuing to inspire in Giving Voice
  97. Stephanie J. Block singing to her daughter
  98. Waking up with Theatre Under The Stars' Musical Mornings
  99. The Gaze … No Homo
  100. Charlotte d'Amboise letting the sunshine in through dance
  101. Timothy Hughes on Built for the Stage
  102. Revisiting the Puffs on Playbill Playback
  103. (Virtually) Meet Me in St. Louis
  104. Renée Fleming and Vanessa Williams sing about being divas
  105. Debbie Allen getting us in shape
  106. Scenes from Sweet Lorraine
  107. Robin de Jesus' rendition of "Dressing Them Up"
  108. 70 Actors from 6 productions of Titanic sing 'We'll Meet Tomorrow'
  109. The Black Men of Broadway dressed to the nines
  110. "I Am What I Am" opening the Playbill Pride Spectacular
  111. Jack Thorne's A Christmas Carol streams live from London
  112. Lindsay Mendez's Vivian Vance-esque sidekicking
  113. Belting for Biden
  114. Revisiting Danielle Brooks' Beatrice
  115. Homeschool Musical Class of 2020 on HBO
  116. Jinkx and DeLa's Christmas camp
  117. Merrily Merrily We Roll Along Rolls Along at the Obies
  118. Lillias White scatting
  119. Claire Foy and Matt Smith reunite for Lungs
  120. Wicked encourages voting, unadulterated voting
  121. The ultimate overture medley, c/o London musicians
  122. Tim Curry returns to Rocky Horror to narrate streamed performance
  123. The Barricade Boys, self-barricaded, sing "Bring Him Home"
  124. Carrie Hope Fletcher previewing Cinderella
  125. Carmen Cusack goes flying (while driving) over sunset
  126. I Put A Spell On You: The Sanderson Sisters Break The Internet
  127. Daniel J. Watts' speech at TedxBroadway
  128. Marisa Tomei and Oscar Isaaac in Beirut
  129. Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams for BTU
  130. The Today Show pays tribute to Broadway for Halloween
  131. The Search for a Star self-tapes
  132. Melba Moore singing "I Got Love"...again!
  133. Chloe Davis pays tribute to Black choreographers at The Muny
  134. Rizzos try to remember "There Are Worse Things"
  135. James Monroe Iglehart getting us excited for the (eventual) Tonys
  136. Sierra Boggess tackles Javert in self-tape audition
  137. Waitress in Japan
  138. God (or Jenifer Lewis) Save the City
  139. "Lysol That Jazz"
  140. COVID can't stop the beat
  141. The Platt brothers' graduation medley
  142. Putting Bernie (Sanders, not Peters) on Broadway
  143. Jinx Monsoon is Beth Leavel is Madame Rose
  144. Samantha Pauley sings on IGTV with her dog
  145. Alice Ripley singing “American Pie” for voters in line
  146. Larry Owens' Lortel Awards acceptance song
  147. A Killer Party
  148. Jenna Russell killing [vampires]
  149. West End Stars promise "We'll Meet Again"
  150. Cole Escola's Obie Awards opening, feat. Donna Murphy!
  151. Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello’s Broadway Jackbox
  152. The many wigs of Circle Jerk
  153. The Brave New Shakespeare challenge
  154. T'Shan Williams' "I'm Here"
  155. Watching Renée’s “Satisfied” as much as we want (rewind, rewind...)
  156. Andrew Scott in Three Kings
  157. The Bridgerton TikTok musical
  158. Marie's Crisis online singalongs
  159. A house-turned-soundstage for Who's Your Baghdaddy
  160. OBC of The Lion King performs "He Lives in You"
  161. Anthony Ramos kicking off Viva Broadway! with "In The Heights"
  162. Broadway returns via the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
  163. Michael Urie back in the Cellar
  164. Turning it out with Tiler Peck
  165. Trekkie Monster reminds us all to practice social distancing
  166. Dyllón Burnside leaves us "Bewitched Bothered, and Bewildered"
  167. Centerstage With Healthcare Heroes
  168. Josh Groban gets "Intimate"
  169. Harry Potter's welcome back speech in Melbourne
  170. Eden Espinosa singing "Woman Is" for Pride
  171. Brooklynite stars commemorate co-star Nick Cordero
  172. Hamilton dancers performing a Juneteenth celebration
  173. The grocery store musical on TikTok
  174. Virtual walks with Broadway Up Close
  175. Julie Andrews Cinderella, Lesley Ann Warren Cinderella, Brandy Cinderella
  176. Time Stands Still (no kidding) live stream
  177. Kate Baldwin singing “Hold On” from The Secret Garden
  178. Rob McClure takes up conducting
  179. Adrienne Warren singing "Sally's Song"
  180. A toast to Allegiance
  181. Kathryn Hahn reading What the Constitution Means to Me
  182. The Comeback's comeback on Stars in the House
  183. Annaleigh Ashford's adorable kid bloopers
  184. Omigod you guys...sanitize!
  185. Robbie Fairchild dancing across NYC rooftops
  186. Betsy Wolfe as Estella Scrooge
  187. Vanessa Williams and fellow Desperate Housewives on SITH
  188. Len Cariou, Penny Fuller, Lee Roy Reams revisit Applause
  189. Patti LuPone, a literal angel on Judgment Day
  190. SOLDIERGIRLS
  191. "Welcome to the Rock" via Zoom
  192. A revamped ALW “Love Trio”
  193. Annie Golden and Gregg German assassinate for Studio Tenn
  194. "Road to Hell" at The Tank Gala
  195. 3 Days, 3 Wendy Wasserstein plays
  196. The "Get It Girl, You Go" music video
  197. Michael Urie interviewing Bernadette Peters
  198. The London Hairspray cast on Britain's Got Talent
  199. Lena Hall biking through the Search for Elle Woods reunion
  200. Brian Stokes Mitchell dreams "The Impossible Dream" from his window
  201. Christine Baranski. Audra McDonald. Meryl Streep. Wine.
  202. The Beautiful cast reminding us "You've Got a Friend"
  203. Bill Irwin's perfect marriage of clown work and Beckett
  204. Between the World and Me debuting on HBO
  205. André De Shields as Frederick Douglass
  206. Betty Buckley singing “When There’s No One”
  207. Jordan E. Cooper's Mama Got a Cough
  208. Basil Twist moving us with fabric
  209. Actors sing and wash their hands (20 seconds, at least!)
  210. Michael Balogun in Death of England: Delroy
  211. Shan Ako to artists: "Stay Ready, Don’t Lose Hope"
  212. #TheEthelMermanPlaybillProject
  213. Black Lives Black Words' Plays for the People
  214. Patti LuPone's basement antics
  215. Daniel J. Watts' "The Jam" goes digital
  216. Original cast revisits Sugar in Our Wounds
  217. Sis' Offering
  218. Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen's The Line
  219. Ashley Park teasing a Millie that never was
  220. Välkommen till oss! Come From Away in Sweden
  221. Broadway Princess Party puts COVID twist on "Go the Distance"
  222. Erin Morley accompanies herself and interpolates
  223. Jagged Little Pill reuniting for a virtual concert
  224. The original cast of Floyd Collins on Stars in the House
  225. Cooking meets theatre meets Bollywood
  226. Bottomless Brunch at Colman's
  227. Company of Company (including Sondheim) toasts Patti's birthday
  228. "Broadway Actors When Their Mics Are Off" on TikTok
  229. Michael McElroy leads Bernadette Peters and more in "Sunday"
  230. Jessica Vosk's witchy face right before "especially the beans"
  231. Kinky Boots around the world Raise Us Up
  232. Chuck and Lilli Cooper keeping us "Cool" in election week
  233. Daniel J. Watts does spoken word in Louis Armstrong's house
  234. Chonburi International Hotel and Butterfly Club
  235. The Walter Project
  236. Emily Blunt explaining "The Barbra Streisand Special"
  237. No photobooth? No problem. Broadway Flea heads to Zoom
  238. Kiss My Aztec cast calling out social distancing flouters
  239. Tom Kitt offers a little "Light"
  240. Idina Menzel and Megan Hilty sing "For Good" for graduates
  241. Christopher Jackson Goes Live From the West Side
  242. Harriet Harris is Eleanor Roosevelt
  243. “You Are My Sunshine,” a la The Good Fight
  244. Melissa Errico's book of erotic Irish art
  245. Happiness Is a Thing Called...Audra
  246. ALW plays LMM, LMM plays ALW
  247. L Morgan Lee's "Some Kinda Happy" for Women in Theatre
  248. Ashley Blanchet's "Before the Parade Passes By"
  249. Sasha Allen Lifts Every Voice and Sings
  250. La MaMA Breaks It Open
  251. Isaac Powell performs quarantined "Something's Coming" with WSS orchestra
  252. Denée Benton's "Spark of Creation" to End NF
  253. Broadway game nights
  254. Noted thespian Snoop Dogg in Hurt Village
  255. The Magic Flute meets Mario
  256. Audra McDonald's #DontRushChallenge with her six (6) Tonys
  257. Amfar's Angels in America presentation
  258. 2020: The Musical highlighting a dumpster fire year
  259. Riverdale does Hedwig
  260. Anthony Ramos is a curious cat
  261. one in two transfers from Off-Broadway to streaming
  262. Lena Hall singing "Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens"
  263. Katrina Lenk's "Something Good" being something sultry
  264. Original U.K. Six stars reclaim the throne
  265. Audra McDonald reading A Is for Audra
  266. So many Anjous belting!
  267. A digital "Carnaval del Barrio"
  268. Taylor Stanley dancing in front of Pride installation
  269. Jelani Alladin and Christiani Pitts take on "The Lady is a Tramp"
  270. Chicago's Victory Gardens Theatre's stream of Fun Home
  271. For the Love of Lyric
  272. Alex Newell as Effie White on ClubHouse
  273. Alvin Ailey's Revalations Reimagined
  274. Miriam Shor reprising Wild Party role for Pride Spectacular
  275. Covenant House kids singing out
  276. Nick Jonas on SNL...we'll drink to that
  277. Kelli, Vicki, and Matt Reflect on Piazza
  278. BD Wong's "I Miss New York"
  279. Larry Owens and Natalie Walker celebrating #Choices
  280. Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody struggle with acronyms
  281. Liz Callaway serenades from her car
  282. Dancing to Center Stage with Susan Stroman
  283. Race, as directed by Phylicia Rashad
  284. Edward Mawere's #BroadwayRemixChallenge
  285. Arielle Jacobs is "Talking to Oliver"
  286. Broadway Bares: Zoom In (and zoom in we did...)
  287. Losing our minds for Emily Skinner and Solea Pfeiffer
  288. Crystal Dickinson plays Crystal Mason in court drama
  289. Kiki & Herb: Seeking Asylum!
  290. Night of a Thousand Meryls
  291. Heartbeat Opera makes their garden grow
  292. Jeff Richmond and Jane Krakowski revisit Jenna's musical moments
  293. Mother-daughter LaChanze/Celia Gooding sing Next to Normal
  294. Matt Ban's rockin' quarantine brunch
  295. Heidi Schreck on Amazon
  296. Imani Mchunu and Paul Grosvenor sing opera on a stoop
  297. André De Shields Remembers the Ribbon
  298. Legally Blonde reunion on Broadway Podcast Network
  299. Broadway Buskers
  300. Nicole Kidman's Zazz
  301. Songs for a New World from across the world
  302. 7 playwrights make 7 rules for 7 10-Minute Plays
  303. Yes, we rewatched Smash, and yes, that counts
  304. Joriah Kwame previews more of Little Miss Perfect
  305. Jennifer Simard and Jesisca Vosk are Killing It
  306. Santino Fontana's other Christmas shoes
  307. And Klea Blackhurst as Alice!
  308. Brenda Braxton fabulously guest hosting Stars in the House
  309. Broadway For Racial Justice's #WeAreNotATrend
  310. SuperYou, drive-in-style
  311. Noah Galvin as Bradley "Baby" Bjorn
  312. Londoners singing "Do You Hear the People Sing?"
  313. The Project Sing Out! concert
  314. A Head Over Heels virtual reunion—and Go-Go's medley
  315. 33 Sondheim songs in 5 minutes
  316. Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer's 6-Part, 1-Person Hadestown arrangement
  317. David Kwong taking us Inside the Box
  318. Becoming charmed by The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk
  319. Ryan J. Haddad's Hi Are You Single?
  320. #Ham4Change
  321. Isabella Rossellini on the birds and the bees
  322. Fosse moves to Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy"
  323. BAC's Verzuz featuring legends Andre De Shields and Lillias White
  324. Dulé Hill's fabulous feet
  325. "Haus of Holbein" from home
  326. A whole bunch of Encores! encores
  327. Over 300 Cats perform around the world
  328. Off-Broadway's Jersey Boys performing "Sherry"
  329. Julianne Moore and Kaitlyn Dever as mother-daughter
  330. An epic "Why We Tell the Story"
  331. Bonnie Milligan's "Gimme Gimme"
  332. Daveed Diggs' Hanukkah puppy
  333. Back to Broadbend, Arkansas
  334. Renée Zellweger introducing Bombshell
  335. The Boys in the Band: Something Personal documentary
  336. British dames offer Talking Heads
  337. Ben Platt/DEH Fam's "You Will Be Found" on Corden
  338. Lailla Robins, Laila Robns, and Laila Robins in Macbeth
  339. Paula Vogel's Bard at the Gate series
  340. Laura Benanti says/sings goodbye to Melania
  341. Feeling a “Brand New Day” with Mykal Kilgore
  342. MCC's all-star School Girls, or the African Mean Girls Play
  343. Ariana DeBose, Lillias White, and Skye Dakota Turner's Ragtime arrangement
  344. Lonergan vets headline Hold On to Me Darling
  345. Tonya Pinkins return to CSC for a chat
  346. Cynthia Erivo performs a cappella "Somewhere"
  347. Siempre, Luis
  348. Kristin Chenoweth "helps" Kamala Harris be “popular”
  349. Mrs. Doubtfire's "As Long as There Is Love" from home
  350. Robyn Hurder's family dance sessions
  351. Geffen Stayhouse's The Present
  352. Make you (virtually) feel my love
  353. Swan Lake performed in bathtubs
  354. School of American Ballet faces COVID realities in On Pointe
  355. Raul Esparza and Samira Wiley in Tartuffe
  356. Alex Newell's #AsakaRiffChallenge
  357. The Virtual Fire Island Dance Festival
  358. Ria Jones' entrance as Norma Desmond
  359. Andréa Burns walks us—in incredible heels—through Bad Dates
  360. Samantha Barks enjoys (endures?) a First Date
  361. Seymours sharing their Little Shop stories
  362. Jefferson Mays as Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and everyone else
  363. The Diana cast's Dance Battle Royale
  364. Ingrid Michaelson's Broadway medley
  365. Remy, the ratatouille, the rat of all my dreams
