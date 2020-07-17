3rd Issue of Caffe Cino Features The Siblings Play, Plus New Plays by Donnetta Lavinia Grays, Will Arbery, Martyna Majok, and More

The book-length literary magazine, now available, is filled with essays, interviews, and new plays.

Rising Phoenix Repertory has released the third issue of its theatre literary magazine, Caffe Cino. Published as a limited edition, the book-length magazine features essays, interviews, and a mix of new short and full-length plays.

The latest issue, which is now available for purchase online, features a new play by Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok, Ryan Haddad's acclaimed solo play Hi, Are You Single?, Donnetta Lavinia Grays' Take, Will Arbery's Prayers for the Faithful, and the full script to Ren Dara Santiago's The Siblings Play, a Rising Phoenix Rep co-production, at Off-Broadway's Rattlestick Theater, that was halted in previews at the outset of the pandemic.

Other plays published in the issue include Janay and Anton by Xavier Galva, Throat by Mando Alvarado, Pas de Deux (lost my shoe) by Lisa Ramirez, Rocks by Charlotte Miller, Late Night Talks by Abigail Sloan, Snapshot by Brett C. Leonard, Boxes by Traci Troi Justice Williams, The Assassins by Nicky Paraiso, The Beast by Kathleen Warnock, The Best Damn Country in the World by Kristen Palmer, For the Homie by Korde Arrington Tuttle, Hey Gurl by Karen Hartman, Ed by Oliver Palmer, Out on the Porch by Jaime Jaget, and The Conference by Marco Calvani.

The third issue also features essays from graduate students at the University of Washington School of Drama reflecting on their experience of mounting a Caffe Cino-inspired play series in Seattle. They are Bobbin Ramsey, Tamsen Glaser, Phillip Ray Guevara, Lindsey Halfhill, and Isabel Mengyuan Le.

Edited by Steve McMahon and Daniel Talbott, the Caffe Cino magazine is inspired by Joe Cino and his original Caffe Cino in New York City’s Greenwich Village. The book was designed by Alan Davison and features artwork by DePaul Vera, inspired by theatre posters from the cafe.

Caffe Cino is now available online and in independent book stores in New York and Los Angeles. A fourth issue is planned for 2021, with regular annual issues to follow.