4 Casts Will Star in West End Revival of Nick Payne's Constellations

The Donmar Warehouse production, directed by Michael Longhurst, will play the Vaudeville Theatre this summer.

Donmar Warehouse Artistic Director Michael Longhurst will revive his Royal Court, West End, and Broadway production of Nick Payne’s Constellations this summer at the West End’s Vaudeville Theatre while the Donmar building remains closed until September.

Devised in response to the pandemic, the engagement will feature four different casts performing the two-hander from June 18 through September 12. The couples are Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah (June 18–August 1), Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker (June 23–July 24), Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey (July 30–September 11), and Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O’Dowd (August 6–September 12).

The production will also feature designs by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by David McSeveney, music by Simon Slater, movement direction by Lucy Cullingford, casting by Anna Cooper, and BSL consultancy by Daryl Jackson.

The associate director is Debbie Hannan, the assistant directors are Sara Aniqah Malik and Robert Awosusi, the resident assistant designer is Laura Ann Price, and the assistant designer is Sarah Asmail.

The production will run in accordance with the latest U.K. government social distancing guidelines.

The Donmar also announced a U.K. tour of Blindness in 2021. Simon Stephens’ sound installation, based on the novel by José Saramago and directed by Walter Meierjohann, will be presented at the Oxford Playhouse, Lawrence Batley Theatre, Theatr Clwyd, Yvonne Arnaud, Festival Theatre Edinburgh, Eden Court, and Poole Lighthouse between May 28 and July 17. The production has already transferred to New York (where it is currently playing at the Daryl Roth Theatre), The Netherlands, Mexico, New Zealand, and Hong Kong.

In related news, the Donmar Warehouse and Wessex Grove—a trans-Atlantic theatrical production company set up by Benjamin Lowy and Emily Vaughan-Barratt in 2020—are partnering in a multi-year development deal to support the creation of new stage projects and invest in their life at the Donmar and beyond.

The Donmar is currently undergoing renovations at its Earlham Street home to replace key infrastructure within the venue, including the lift, plant, ventilation, and air-flow which require modernization.

