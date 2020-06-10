4 Reasons Theatrelovers Should Buy a Cricut Machine for Fan Art

Cricut lets you take your DIY projects to another level—including personalizing your own theatre memorabilia!

Theatrelovers are wildly creative people themselves—just look at the fan art Broadway stars share on their social accounts! Whether it's recreating Playbill covers or reimagining their favorite performers, audience members have serious skills.

But those skills extend just beyond art. Anyone who has ever attended Broadwaycon knows that fans are serious about cosplay and paying tribute to their favorite shows and characters with meticulously recreated costumes.

Now, with theatre on pause and restrictions still in place on mass gatherings, there is more need for creative outlets than ever before. Enter Cricut, the smart cutting machine that makes sewing costumes, creating original art, or even just personalizing your souvenirs as simple as do-re-mi.

Even better, it works for more than just fabric. Cricut replaces scissors and label makers, making your new wall art project and organization plans a snap! Here are four more great DIY projects for theatrelovers that Cricut could help with. And now through June 16, Cricut is offering 40 percent off select materials and accessories as part of its Summer Flash Sale!

Design your own face mask. As restrictions begin to loosen, face masks are still required in most areas, so now is the time to create your own! What better way to show off your theatre love? Cricut even has detailed instructions on how to make it.

Create your own show merch. With Infusible Ink, Cricut makes designing and creating personalized tote bags, T-shirts, and more not only easy but fun. So if you can't find exactly what you want, make it! Plus, Cricut offers plenty of font choices and stock images as part of Cricut Access.

Transform your art into three-dimensional pieces. Because Cricut can cut through almost anything—including vinyl and leather—it's a major asset for anyone looking to create something special to honor their favorite show or performer, including personalized greeting cards, posters, and more.

Personalize everything! Want to drink your morning coffee out of a mug celebrating a Golden Age musical? You can design it and make it with Cricut! Even better, you can personalize your Playbill binders with monograms, photos, or anything else you want to design, cut, and add!