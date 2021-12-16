47 Broadway Musicals Theatre Fans Want Adapted Into Film

Following the recent release of tick, tick… BOOM!, West Side Story, and more, theatre lovers shared the other works they want added to the film canon.

While there is nothing like the magic of a live musical onstage, many film adaptations breathe new life into a beloved show, immersing audiences into a piece with a new perspective.

