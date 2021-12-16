47 Broadway Musicals Theatre Fans Want Adapted Into Film

By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 16, 2021
 
Following the recent release of tick, tick… BOOM!, West Side Story, and more, theatre lovers shared the other works they want added to the film canon.
Hadestown-Broadway-2019-3_HR.jpg
Eva Noblezada, André De Shields, and Reeve Carney in Hadestown Matthew Murphy

While there is nothing like the magic of a live musical onstage, many film adaptations breathe new life into a beloved show, immersing audiences into a piece with a new perspective.

Following the recent release of tick, tick… BOOM!, West Side Story, and more, theatre lovers shared the other works they want added to the film canon, from original musicals to shows that actually began their life as motion pictures. We asked, and you answered: Check out these 47 Broadway musicals theatre fans want adapted into film.

47 Broadway Musicals Theatre Fans Want Adapted for Film

Brian Stokes Mitchell and Audra McDonald in Ragtime.
Ragtime Catherine Ashmore
Hadestown-Broadway-2019-3_HR.jpg
Hadestown Matthew Murphy
John Gallagher, Jr., Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele
Spring Awakening
Be_More_Chill_Broadway_Production_PHotos_2019_HR
Be More Chill Maria Baranova
Six_Broadway_Production Photos_2021_Brittney Mack with Anna Uzele, Abby Mueller, Andrea Macasaet, Adrianna Hicks_HR.jpg
Six Joan Marcus
The_Tap_Dance_Kid_Broadway_Production_Photos_1983_Samuel_E_Wright_Hattie_Winston_Martine_Allard_Alfonso_Ribeiro_HR.jpg
The Tap Dance Kid Kenn Duncan
Falsettos_Lincoln_Center_Theatre_Production_Photos05_HR.jpg
Falsettos Joan Marcus
Once_on_This_Island_Broadway_Production_Photo_2017_02_HR.jpg
Once On This Island Joan Marcus
Heather Headley in <i>Aida</i>
Aida Joan Marcus
Lea Salonga in <i>Miss Saigon</i>
Miss Saigon Joan Marcus
