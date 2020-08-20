48 Dance-Heavy Musicals That Have Chasséd Their Way to Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   48 Dance-Heavy Musicals That Have Chasséd Their Way to Broadway
By Playbill Staff
Aug 20, 2020
 
A look at some of Broadway’s dance-driven shows, featuring A Chorus Line, The Wiz, Newsies, 42nd Street, and many more.
Moulin_Rouge_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Cast of Moulin Rouge! Matthew Murphy

While theatre has changed form during the Broadway shutdown, nothing is like the razzle-dazzle of a large dance number on stage. In honor of the artform, Playbill is taking a look back at some other dance-heavy Broadway shows.

From the Golden Age of Broadway to more modern expressions—regardless of how dancing on Broadway evolves (or perhaps, because of how dancing on Broadway evolves), choreography will continue to be integral to musical theatre throughout the ages.

48 Dance-Heavy Musicals That Have Chasséd Onto Broadway

48 Dance-Heavy Musicals That Have Chasséd Onto Broadway

48 PHOTOS
The cast of <i>42nd Street</i>.
Cast of 42nd Street Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
<i>After Midnight</i>
Cast of After Midnight
Eloise Kropp and Cary Tedder in <i>Dames at Sea</i>
Eloise Kropp and Cary Tedder in Dames at Sea Jeremy Daniel
Sutton Foster (center) in Cole Porter's Anything Goes.
Sutton Foster and cast in Anything Goes Joan Marcus
Bandstand_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_05_HR.jpg
Company of Bandstand Jeremy Daniel
Marc Kudisch and Faith Prince in <i>Bells Are Ringing</i>
Marc Kudisch and Faith Prince in Bells Are Ringing Carol Rosegg
Liam Mower and Elliott Hanna in <i>Billy Elliot the Musical Live</i>
Liam Mower and Elliott Hanna in Billy Elliot
The company
The company Deen van Meer
The company of <i>Bombay Dreams</i>
The company of Bombay Dreams
A Scene from <i>Fosse</i>
A scene from Fosse
Share

Read: 13 CHOREOGRAPHERS EVERY BROADWAY FAN SHOULD KNOW

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.