48 Dance-Heavy Musicals That Have Chasséd Their Way to Broadway

A look at some of Broadway’s dance-driven shows, featuring A Chorus Line, The Wiz, Newsies, 42nd Street, and many more.

While theatre has changed form during the Broadway shutdown, nothing is like the razzle-dazzle of a large dance number on stage. In honor of the artform, Playbill is taking a look back at some other dance-heavy Broadway shows.

From the Golden Age of Broadway to more modern expressions—regardless of how dancing on Broadway evolves (or perhaps, because of how dancing on Broadway evolves), choreography will continue to be integral to musical theatre throughout the ages.

48 Dance-Heavy Musicals That Have Chasséd Onto Broadway 48 Dance-Heavy Musicals That Have Chasséd Onto Broadway 48 PHOTOS

Read: 13 CHOREOGRAPHERS EVERY BROADWAY FAN SHOULD KNOW