5, 6, 7, 8... Time for A Chorus Line Quiz! Fresh off the 42nd anniversary of its July 25 opening on Broadway, we're testing your Chorus Line knowledge with this quiz. Will you get the job or get cut and sent home? Take our quiz to find out!



Which of these is the correct opening dance combo?

Where did A Chorus Line make its world premiere?

Which of these dancers does NOT get the job at the end?

True or False: A Chorus Line was Marvin Hamlisch's first Broadway score.

Which character used to dance around the living room with her father?

Which one of these original Broadway cast members did NOT win a Tony Award for their performance in A Chorus Line?

Which character is repeatedly chastised for popping his or her head?

What does Morales pretend to be in Mr. Karp's acting class?

How many Tony Awards did the original production of A Chorus Line win?

How many years did A Chorus Line run on Broadway?

Dance: 10; Trivia Skills: 3 Zach just called you into the front line and delivered his dreaded "Thank you very much, thank you, I'm sorry." Better rehearse more before next time!

You made the first cut! Look, you did well enough to get past the first round, but you still didn't quite book the show. Take heart—keep rehearsing and you'll do even better next time!