$50 Tickets Offered for To Kill a Mockingbird, The Book of Mormon, West Side Story, More

The ticket offer from producer Scott Rudin will begin March 12, amid rising coronavirus concerns.

Beginning at noon March 12, all remaining tickets through March 29 to The Book of Mormon, The Lehman Trilogy, To Kill a Mockingbird, West Side Story, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? will be available for $50, producer Scott Rudin announced.

As concerns about coronavirus continue to rise nationwide, Rudin said, “As long as New York City is open for business, its beating heart remains the Broadway stage. This is an unprecedented opportunity for everyone to see a show that they otherwise might not have had easy and affordable access to. I can’t pretend that great theater is the panacea we’ve been waiting for, but in the meantime I think we could all use a few hours away from the evening news.”