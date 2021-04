51 Rehearsal Photos That Celebrate the Magic of Creating

With the recent announcements of theatre's return, go inside the rehearsal room to relive the joy that comes with making live performance.

The joy of making theatre exists long before a company takes its bow at the end of the first performance. From day one of a new project to staging, sitzprobe, and more, the process of creating a new productions means turning an idea into a concrete reality on the stage through creativity, craft, and collaboration, all coalescing into a live story.

With the recent announcements of theatres' return, look back at these 51 photos that celebrate the process of creating. As Jonathan Larson wrote in Rent: "To days of inspiration, playing hooky, making something out of nothing, the need to express to communicate."