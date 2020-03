53 Creative Playbill Collections and Displays

We asked, you answered: A look at some of your creative (and huge!) Playbill collections on social media.

Playbills have become a beloved keepsake when attending a Broadway show. They've been displayed on coffee tables, preserved in Playbill binders, and framed and mounted on the wall. But there are hundreds of ways theatregoers can show off their collections, so we asked our social media followers to share how they display their Playbill collections. See the gallery below, and follow @playbill on Instagram to see featured Playbill collections on #FanFriday.