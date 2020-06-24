53 LGBTQ+ Heroes in the Theatre Who Inspire You

We asked, you answered: Check out the queer artists who keep Playbill readers inspired.

June is Pride month, where the LGBTQ+ community and their allies honor the pioneers of the past, celebrate the present, and look ahead to the future.

Theatre has its own intricate history with the queer community. While the work to ensure that it is an inclusive community for all continues, the theatre is often a space where LGBTQ+ stories are amplified and uplifted. Beyond onstage representation, the theatre community is made up of many LGBTQ+-identifying artists, who bring their talent, experience, and artistry to tell important stories across the country.

In honor of Pride, we asked our social media followers to share the LGBTQ+ heroes who inspire them.