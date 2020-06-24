53 LGBTQ+ Heroes in the Theatre Who Inspire You

By Marc J. Franklin
Jun 24, 2020
 
We asked, you answered: Check out the queer artists who keep Playbill readers inspired.
Alex Newell, Jeremy Pope, and Lauren Patten
Alex Newell, Jeremy Pope, and Lauren Patten

June is Pride month, where the LGBTQ+ community and their allies honor the pioneers of the past, celebrate the present, and look ahead to the future.

Theatre has its own intricate history with the queer community. While the work to ensure that it is an inclusive community for all continues, the theatre is often a space where LGBTQ+ stories are amplified and uplifted. Beyond onstage representation, the theatre community is made up of many LGBTQ+-identifying artists, who bring their talent, experience, and artistry to tell important stories across the country.

In honor of Pride, we asked our social media followers to share the LGBTQ+ heroes who inspire them.

53 LGBTQ+ Heroes in the Theatre Who Inspire You

50 PHOTOS
Jagged Little Pill_Broadway_Opening Night_2019_HR
Celia Rose Gooding Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Harvey Fierstein
Harvey Fierstein Joseph Marzullo/WENN
2019 Tony Awards_Red Carpet_Batch 4_NAME HERE_HR-41.jpg
Billy Porter Marc J. Franklin
Lauren Patten
Lauren Patten
Michael Arden and Andy Mientus
Michael Arden and Andy Mientus Joseph Marzullo/WENN
What the Constitution Means to Me_Broadway_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Ariana DeBose Joseph Marzullo/WENN
The Ensemblist_Aug 2019_Trans and NB_X_HR
Ezra Menas THEGINGERB3ARDMEN for The Ensemblist
Ben Platt
Ben Platt David Giesbrecht/Netflix
Jonathan_Groff_2017_HR.jpg
Jonathan Groff
Mary Kate Morrissey
Mary Kate Morrissey
