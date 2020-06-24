6-Part The Phantom of the Opera Limited Series in the Works

The series will be based on the Gaston Leroux novel that inspired the Andrew Lloyd Webber hit.

A six-part TV series based on Gaston Leroux's novel The Phantom of the Opera is currently in the works, according to Deadline.

The French production company Gaumont (Netflix's Narcos and F Is For Family) is spearheading the project with writer Anthony Horowitz (Foyles War and Collision). Casting, additional creative team members, and a production timetable have yet to be announced.

The famed property, about the disfigured composer who lives beneath the Paris Opera House and falls in love with young opera singer Christine Daae, is also the inspiration for Andrew Lloyd Webber's record-breaking musical The Phantom of the Opera (as well as another, less known show by Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit).

The series will be based on the 1910 novel rather than the musical.

Lon Chaney starred in the title role in the original 1925 film of The Phantom of the Opera. There have been numerous remakes as well as a 2004 film version of the Lloyd Webber musical, starring Gerard Butler, Emmy Rossum, and Patrick Wilson.

Phantom isn't the first French title to return to the screen after stage success in recent years; BBC presented its limited series adaptation of Victor Hugo's Les Misérables in 2018.

