6-Time Tony Award–Winning Lighting Designer Natasha Katz Shares Her Career Journey in Measured in Love

From Aida to Long Day's Journey Into Night, Katz has made a name for herself as one of Broadway's go-to creative team members.

One positive thing that has come out of the Broadway shutdown is that more people than ever before understand just how big the theatrical community is. Broadway isn't just the stars and the writers—it's a whole team of designers and others, who have their own teams working for them. And Broadway isn't just Broadway: It's regional theatre and community theatre and national tours, all of which serve to inspire the next generation of theatremakers.

All of that is explored in the new eight-part video series Measured in Love. Sponsored by Lexus and streaming every Tuesday, the series will feature a different theatremaker each week, talking not just about their love of the industry but also about how everyone involved with a show relies on one another, eliciting a magical alchemy that results in a Broadway show.

A six-time Tony-winning lighting designer, Natasha Katz is a warm, witty presence behind the scenes on her many projects—including the upcoming Diana musical (which she was in the midst of preparing to revamp for the Netflix movie) and recent shows All My Sons, The Prom, Frozen, and dozens more. She shares her immediate love of theatre, from the moment she saw Ethel Merman in a revival of Annie Get Your Gun, to her work in regional theatres, and how technology has radically changed how she does what she does. Watch the full interview above!

