61 Musical Cast Albums Playbill Readers Found in Their Spotify 2020 Wrapped

From classics to contemporary musicals, Playbill social media followers share the showtunes that kept their love of theatre ignited throughout the year.

As 2020 comes to an end with theatres around the world closed for months due to the pandemic, Playbill social media followers share the showtunes that kept their love of theatre ignited throughout the year.

In many ways, these albums are a cornerstone of musical theatre, allowing a listener to relieve the experience or give access to a bygone production.

