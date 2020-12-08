61 Musical Cast Albums Playbill Readers Found in Their Spotify 2020 Wrapped

By Playbill Staff
Dec 08, 2020
 
From classics to contemporary musicals, Playbill social media followers share the showtunes that kept their love of theatre ignited throughout the year.
The Color Purple, West Side Story, and Hello, Dolly!

As 2020 comes to an end with theatres around the world closed for months due to the pandemic, Playbill social media followers share the showtunes that kept their love of theatre ignited throughout the year.

In many ways, these albums are a cornerstone of musical theatre, allowing a listener to relieve the experience or give access to a bygone production.

61 PHOTOS
Neil Patrick Harris in <i>Hedwig and the Angry Inch</i>
Hedwig and the Angry Inch Joan Marcus
Philip_Casnoff_Judy_Kuhn_David_Carroll_Chess.jpg
Chess Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
West_Side_Story_Production_Photos_1957_Chita_Rivera_Carol_Lawrence_Larry_Kert_HR.jpg
West Side Story ©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Cast
Six Idil Sukan
Steve Kazee and Cristin Milioti in <i>Once </i>
Once Joan Marcus
Cynthia Erivo in <i>The Color Purple</i>
The Color Purple Matthew Murphy
Jonathan Groff and company
Spring Awakening
The cast of <i>Little Women</i>
Little Women Joan Marcus
Jagged Little Pill_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Jagged Little Pill Matthew Murphy
Diedre Friel, Nick Blaemire, Derek Klena, Lindsay Mendez, Josh Segarra and Annaleigh Ashford in Dogfight.
Dogfight Joan Marcus
