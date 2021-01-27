6th Edition of The Homebound Project, Featuring Musical Performance by Sting, Streams Beginning January 27

The virtual theatre project benefits children affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The sixth edition of The Homebound Project, a virtual theatre event benefiting children affected by the coronavirus pandemic, streams January 27–31. The event was previously postponed in the wake of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Participating actors, playwrights, and directors for the new edition include Christopher Abbott and Deirdre O'Connell in a work by Lucy Thurber, directed by Caitriona McLaughlin; Dylan Baker and Becky Ann Baker in a work by David Lindsay-Abaire, directed by Paul Mullins; Jojo Brown in a work by Cece Suazo, directed by Jenna Worsham; Michael Chernus in a work by Adam Rapp; Dalia Davi in a work by Ren Dara Santiago, directed by Worsham; Nicholas Gorham in a work by Brian Otaño, directed by Tatiana Pandiani; Emily Kuroda in a work by Kate Cortesi, directed by Worsham; Eden Malyn and Catya McMullen in a work by McMullen; Carolyn Ratteray in a work by Bekah Brunstetter; Stacey Karen Robinson in a work by Sharon Bridgforth; Paul Sparks in work by Brian Watkins, directed by Danya Taymor; Babak Tafti in a work by Colette Robert, directed by Taylor Reynolds; and Daigi-Ann Thompson in a work by Julissa Contreras.

The stream also features a guest appearance by Amanda Seyfried and a musical performance by Sting (The Last Ship).

The playwrights were given the simple prompt of “2021.”

Founded by playwright McMullen and director Worsham, The Homebound Project features a collection of new theatre works written by playwrights and recorded by sheltering actors. The performances feature costume consultation by Andy Jean, original music and sound design by Fan Zhang, and video editing and design by Milan Misko. To date, the project, which launched May 6, 2020, has raised over $150,000 for No Kid Hungry.

For more information visit HomeBoundTheater.org.

