7 Board Games and Puzzle Boxes for the Perfect Night In

One of the highlights: Mother of Frankenstein, equal parts immersive theatre, escape room, board game, and novel.

A game night with friends and loved ones is a great way to connect, no matter the season. As everyone spends a little more time indoors due to social distancing, activities like puzzles, board games, and role-playing keep minds fresh and give the eyes a well-deserved break from binging TV.

Check out these seven games for a fun-filled game night at home. This post contains some affiliate links, and Playbill may be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on them.

Mother of Frankenstein

From Jagged Little Pill producer Arvind Ethan David, Mother of Frankenstein is an immersive theatre experience you can have at home! A narrative puzzle game for the whole family, Mother of Frankenstein is full of heartbreak, suspense, and surprise, revealing the shocking mystery behind Mary Shelley’s classic gothic novel. This highly-anticipated experience launched on Kickstarter this week and was fully funded within 24 hours. Pre-order now on Kickstarter .



Puzzle Master

Offering an assortment of disentanglement puzzles, jigsaws, puzzle rings, trick locks, Puzzle Master offers some one-of-a-kind brain teasers. Their M.O. is taking traditional game designs and adding a contemporary touch. Go outside the box with activities like hedgehog in a cage, a medallion maze, or even Streichholzbox , a deceptive puzzle in which you attempt to open a box and lock it again. Use the code FREESHIP 20 to earn free shipping on orders over $99.



Dispatch by Breakout

This mystery-in-a-box adventure tests your detective skills with a series of physical and virtual clues. After purchasing the Dispatch box set, a story will come via the mail with physical clues that lead to the internet and back into the real world to unravel a story. Choose from four mysteries: a murder scandal, a treasure hunt, a spy caper, or a magician’s disappearance, all created by the escape room creators at Breakout.



The Chess Store

Expand your playing knowledge of one of the world’s oldest games. Specializing in Staunton wood sets, along with thousands of other products to upgrade a player’s experience, The Chess Store is a one-stop outlet. Whether you need to replace a knight or are looking for a new playing board, this shop has got you covered. Get 10% off any order with the code BIGBOARDS.



CrateJoy

Looking to make game night a more regular occasion? CrateJoy has a number of puzzle subscription boxes that bring you a new game every month. Some offer new storylines with each box, like The Deadbolt Mystery Society or Finders Seekers, while others build upon the same world, such as Sleuth Kings.



Things From Another World

Comic books and pop culture have reigned supreme at Things From Another World since the seventies. Now their online store offers gamers a chance to step inside the world of their favorite heroes beyond books and movies. Take the lead as Hellboy or Red Sonja in their title board games, or go deep into Funkoverse’s world of DC and Harry Potter in ensemble strategy games.



GameClub

Rather than sit down at home, take your puzzles to-go with GameClub , a mobile experience. Subscribers get unlimited access to an ever-growing library of adventure, action, tower defense, and arcade games. The best part? You don’t even need an internet connection—just download from the store and you’re ready to play.

