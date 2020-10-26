7 Broadway Halloween Costumes Perfect for Incorporating Face Masks

With face masks and social distancing still in effect, Halloween 2020 is likely to be pretty unique, but these spooky theatrical costume ideas will have you ready to go.

It’s no secret theatre people love to dress up, and Halloween is always an excellent excuse for some mainstream cosplay. Of course, it’s also 2020, which means partiers may have to incorporate face masks into their costumes this year, but never fear—we’ve got some truly spooky theatrical costumes that are perfect for wearing with a face mask.

The Phantom of the Opera, The Phantom of the Opera

Let’s get the easy one out first. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical anti-hero famously wears a mask throughout the show, so The Phantom is an easy choice for 2020 Halloween—all you have to do is extend that mask a little so it covers your mouth. If you want to opt for full coverage and without changing the way he appears on stage, considering being The Phantom when he attends the opera house’s masquerade ball dressed as Red Death, complete with a full face skeleton mask! Both of these options even have the added benefit of being warm enough to allow for outdoor, socially distanced Halloween celebrations even in October weather!



Orin Scrivello, Little Shop of Horrors

Another musical theatre character who appears on stage in a mask is Orin Scrivello, everyone’s favorite masochist dentist from Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s Little Shop of Horrors. Made out of the proper materials, Orin’s special gas mask from “Now (It’s Just the Gas)” would make a suitable face mask, but be careful NOT to laugh yourself to death.



Olaf, Frozen

Keeping summer on the mind might help keep you warm this Halloween, making Olaf a great costume option. Get a snow-white face mask, and you’ll be keeping yourself safe AND saving money on white makeup—the ultimate in sensible Broadway Halloween costumes.



Sleep No More Attendee

Audience members at Off-Broadway’s immersive Shakespeare experience Sleep No More don quasi-commedia-style masks so that they can wander through the performance in anonymity. Extend yours so it covers your mouth, and you’ll be good to go for Halloween 2020!



Beast, Beauty and the Beast

With October looking to be pretty cold for much of the country, costumes that include fur from head to foot could be fun and extremely practical. With a full-face transformation necessary to create this look, incorporating a furry face mask should be fairly simple as well. Party with the right crowd, and you might even find a few enchantresses to turn away. Maybe the young prince was just misunderstood and trying to promote social distancing!



Dr. Dillamond or Chistery, Wicked

While we’re thinking of animals—or perhaps Animals?—why not try Wicked’s favorite goat professor or flying monkey? These characters don’t wear masks per se, but as with Beast, a full-face transformation is necessary, making it easier to incorporate an appropriate face mask.



Ensemble Worker, Hadestown

Wearing a World War II-era gas mask might be a little overkill in everyday 2020, but it more than fits the bill for an adequate face mask, and it also happens to be part of the costume plot for the ensemble workers of Hadestown! A pair of overalls, a head lamp, some grease stains, and you’ll be ready to get way down to Hadestown this Halloween.

