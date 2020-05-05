7 Games, Puzzles, and Activities for the Perfect Broadway Game Night

Stock up on theatre-themed entertainment, or use this list as inspiration to find the perfect gift for theatre-lovers.

Whether you’re looking for a theatre replacement or you want to try something new over your weekly Zoom call with friends, take a look at 7 classic games, puzzles, and activities sure to appeal to your dramatic side.

1. PLAYBILL’S BEST OF BROADWAY SERIES 4 JIGSAW PUZZLE

This 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle features the Playbill covers of dozens of musicals to play Broadway in recent years—like Hamilton, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Waitress, Cats, The Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King and more. The completed puzzle measures 19 by 26 inches. Buy it here.

2. COLOR ME SONDHEIM COLORING BOOK

The musicals of composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim are the subject of this coloring book from Brian P. Kelly that captures original cast members including Angela Lansbury, Len Cariou, and Bernadette Peters within its 38 pages. Buy it here.

3. COLOR ME BROADWAY COLORING BOOK

From Showboat to Carousel and beyond, color in your favorite Broadway classics with Brian P. Kelly’s 48-page coloring book dedicated to The Great White Way. Buy it here.

4. GIVE MY REGARDS TO BROADWAY MADLIBS

The theatre-themed version of the fill-in-the-blank game features 21 original stories all about the history and culture of Broadway musicals. Buy it here.

5. MUCH ADO ABOUT MADLIBS

In this version, 21 of Shakespeare’s most famous sonnets and plays serve as the blueprint for hilarity. Written your way, “a rose by any other word would smell as [ADJECTIVE].” Buy it here.

6. THE BROADWAY MUSICAL QUIZ BOOK

The Broadway Musical Quiz Book includes nearly 80 quizzes on every aspect of the Broadway musical, including sections devoted to the careers of major Broadway stars, songwriters, directors, and producers, ranging from Ethel Merman to Stephen Sondheim. Test your Broadway knowledge. Buy it here.

7. BE A BROADWAY STAR BOARD GAME

The board game for theatre-lovers of all ages puts you in the spotlight with interactive “make or break” cards that have you singing and dancing through the stages of acting school, auditions, getting your Equity card, and more. Buy it here.