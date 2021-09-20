7 Highlights from Curtain Up! That Will Have You Celebrating the Return of Broadway

With Broadway back, there was plenty to celebrate during the Curtain Up! festival in Times Square September 17-19. Dozens of theatre favorites took to the stage to perform for audiences in-person and at home.
Below, we’ve compiled a list of 7 of the top moments from the weekend. Want to watch all of the Mainstage fun? Head over to Playbill.com/CurtainUp to watch all of the performances in full.
1. Jessica Vosks performs “Gimme, Gimme” during the Curtain Up! kick off
You gotta love @JessicaVosk givin’ us some “Gimme, Gimme” in the heart of Times Square! #CurtainUpBroadway pic.twitter.com/fX7i1d6yfY— Playbill (@playbill) September 17, 2021
2. Joshua Henry's entire concert at Playbill Piano Bar
3. Jimmy Awards alums sing “Morning Glory” from Pippin
Did you catch the @JimmyAwards Reunion Concert? Wow! pic.twitter.com/SZ9UYOhhmR— Playbill (@playbill) September 17, 2021
4. James Monroe Iglehart raps about Broadway
We got @jamesmiglehart freestyling at the Playbill Piano Bar with @freestylelove! Thanks to @BwayPodNetwork, @tarikrdavis, @AnthVeneziale and #kailamullady for a great interview! pic.twitter.com/sG4MxZjBCb— Playbill (@playbill) September 18, 2021
5. The Black to Broadway—It’s “Play” Time panel with Keenan Scott II, Lynn Nottage, Douglas Lyons, and Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu
Now on the #CurtainUpBroadway main stage, Black to Broadway - It’s “Play” Time! A panel discussion lead by @harriettecole with @keenanthemuse, @Lynnbrooklyn, @DouglasSings and @anwandu. Watch live at https://t.co/mXuyl80jve pic.twitter.com/eNsVNWCS6X— Playbill (@playbill) September 18, 2021
6. Bianca Marroquin and the ¡Viva! Broadway cast sing “Carnaval del Barrio” from In The Heights
Talk about a celebration! ¡Viva! Broadway “When We See Ourselves” Concert has begun! #CurtainUpBroadway pic.twitter.com/DyvM0LGQ7y— Playbill (@playbill) September 18, 2021
7. Jelani Alladin conducts a “Broadway’s back” call and response
Broadway Is Back! @JelaniAlladin is our host with the most for the #CurtainUpBroadway “Broadway Is Back” concert. Watch live at https://t.co/mXuyl80jve pic.twitter.com/ka62g02hbx— Playbill (@playbill) September 19, 2021
Curtain Up! is produced by Playbill, in partnership with The Broadway League, the Times Square Alliance, and presented by title sponsor Prudential; sponsored in part by Lexus, Netflix, and United Airlines; with additional support from Audible. Live music provided by Music Performance Trust Fund (MPTF). Additional support for Curtain Up! is provided by the NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment.