7 Highlights from Curtain Up! That Will Have You Celebrating the Return of Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Sponsored Content   7 Highlights from Curtain Up! That Will Have You Celebrating the Return of Broadway
By Dan Meyer
Sep 20, 2021
 
The festival ran in Times Square September 17-19, but there’s plenty of footage to enjoy from home.
Curtain Up_Finale Concert_2021_HR
Cast of Six Marc J. Franklin

With Broadway back, there was plenty to celebrate during the Curtain Up! festival in Times Square September 17-19. Dozens of theatre favorites took to the stage to perform for audiences in-person and at home.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of 7 of the top moments from the weekend. Want to watch all of the Mainstage fun? Head over to Playbill.com/CurtainUp to watch all of the performances in full.

1. Jessica Vosks performs “Gimme, Gimme” during the Curtain Up! kick off

2. Joshua Henry's entire concert at Playbill Piano Bar

3. Jimmy Awards alums sing “Morning Glory” from Pippin

4. James Monroe Iglehart raps about Broadway

5. The Black to Broadway—It’s “Play” Time panel with Keenan Scott II, Lynn Nottage, Douglas Lyons, and Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu

6. Bianca Marroquin and the ¡Viva! Broadway cast sing “Carnaval del Barrio” from In The Heights

7. Jelani Alladin conducts a “Broadway’s back” call and response

Curtain Up! is produced by Playbill, in partnership with The Broadway League, the Times Square Alliance, and presented by title sponsor Prudential; sponsored in part by Lexus, Netflix, and United Airlines; with additional support from Audible. Live music provided by Music Performance Trust Fund (MPTF). Additional support for Curtain Up! is provided by the NYC Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.