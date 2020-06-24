7 Interactive Ways to Hone Your Creative Skills While in Quarantine

Staying at home doesn't mean sitting around all day—check out these awesome products to keep your creativity flowing.

This post contains some affiliate links, and Playbill may be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on them.

Take your quarantine living to the next level by gaining a skill that you've been dying to try or improve upon but never found time for. Whether it's making your own face wear, taking a class to improve musically, or putting on a virtual show, these products will put your quarantine doldrums away.

Get your creative juices flowing with a virtual class

Creative Live offers a series of courses to help you improve your passion while social distancing. The variety of topics is vast, with courses available in songwriting, photography, lighting, fine art, and even self-care. These interactive online classes are taught by the best in the field—no matter what students choose, they’ll get an inspiring look at what it takes to make their dreams a reality.

Get 30% off online courses before June 30 here.

Check off the latest on your reading list

Now that you’ve got the time, start checking off those titles you say you’re going to get to but never manage. AudiobooksNow has one of the largest digital libraries available to browse, with titles available to download or stream through the website or free app. From famed authors like Nora Roberts and Stephen King to hidden gems by authors yet to be discovered, there’s no shortage of reads to enjoy while spending time at home. To crack open a book—and get 10% off—visit AudiobooksNow.

Make your own masks

Show off your stylish personality with a Cricut fabric-cutting machine. Quick and easy to use, the company has a line of cutters that best suit your needs. Cricut currently has a goal of making over 2 million masks, so they’ve created a line of templates for you to use, including designs for masks with filters. Beyond that, designers can create a wide variety of projects thanks to Cricut’s cloud-based software that allows you to work from wherever.

Get started on your DIY face covering by visiting Cricut.com.

READ: 4 Reasons Theatrelovers Should Buy a Cricut Machine for Fan Art

Master the guitar

If you’re looking to develop skills as a musical artist, try Gibson’s Learn and Master Guitar. The educational software is tailored for all skill levels, with over 40 hours of instruction, five play-along CDs, a 100-plus page lesson book, and unlimited access to a virtual student support site. Topics covered include foundational techniques, reading music, basic chords, strumming techniques, advanced chords, and ear training. As the lessons advance, you’ll learn specific guitar styles like jazz, country, and electric.

Visit Learn and Master to get started!

Update your home decor

Support independent artists by shopping on Minted, an online retailer selling all sorts of home goods that are voted upon by the public before they hit the market. Among the offerings are wall art, throw pillows, leather goods, and even virtual backgrounds. Looking for something specific? Minted’s website is divided into manageable sections for stationery, art, and furniture, along with more categories like house warming presents, items for kids, and party decor. Founded in 2008, this e-store is the perfect combination of crowdsourcing designs and easy shopping.

Transform your home by visiting Minted.com!