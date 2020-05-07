7 Theatrelover Gift Ideas for Mother's Day

Celebrate the mom in your life with these items from the Playbill Store.

Mother’s Day is May 10, but it’s not too late to show the mom in your life how much you care about her.

Check out these great ideas from the Playbill Store to honor the matriarch in your family. (Please note: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, shipping may take longer than usual.)

Click here to visit the store. Looking for even more gift ideas? Check out our theatre shutdown essentials guide or our brand-new coloring book .

1) Moulin Rouge! The Musical Tote Bag

This canvas tote back features the great “Nature Boy” lyric. Whether you’re a fan of the musical, the movie, or both, this is a must-have souvenir for any collection. The bag measures 14” x 15” with a 4” flat bottom, perfect to carry anything you need for the day.





2) Playbill Apron

If your mother still insists on cooking for you every time you visit, make it a little more fun with this black cotton apron emblazoned signature Playbill logo. It comes with a double front pocket to hold seasonings, recipe cards, cooking utensils, and anything else you need.





3) Mary Poppins’ Umbrella

Anyone can pretend to be the British nanny with this parrot head umbrella. It measures 33” long, with a 36” diameter when opened.





4) Playbill Magazine Photo Frame

Put a photo of you and your mom on your own Playbill! The special mat is designed to look like what you get at the theatre, and holds a 5-by-7 inch photo. It comes with an easel back and wall mounting hardware, so you can display it anywhere.

5) Playbill Pajamas

These colorful, full-length PJs feature Broadway favorites like Hamilton, Evita, Rent, and more—and they come in men’s sizes, too, so you can stock up for Father’s Day!

6) Playbill Mug

Perfect for a morning cup of coffee or an afternoon tea, these ceramic 16 oz. mugs are painted our signature yellow and feature our “Playbill” logo in black. This is the perfect new item to show off in a kitchen.

7) Gift Certificate

Or let her pick her own gift! Playbill gift certificates come in a variety of denominations, so you can stay within your budget while ensuring that mom loves whatever she gets—because she chose it!

