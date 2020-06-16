7 Tools to Improve Your Self-Tape Performance

From backdrops to lighting, you can make your performance shine even while auditioning from home.

While performers are stuck at home, producers are still planning ahead for when theatres open once again. That means actors and singers need to be pitch perfect and ready to submit a self-tape that shines.

While the task might seem daunting, Playbill has come up with a few ideas to help you land the role of your dreams. Check out these tools that will take your self-tape to the next level.

Tripod

Using your smartphone to record is 100 percent OK, you definitely shouldn't just prop it up against a stack of books. A tripod that puts the camera on top, and allows for landscape mode rather than portrait, is what you’re after. Try to avoid tripods that let you move the camera orientation up and down angle-wise; they’ll make the picture shaky.

Example: Manfrotto 190 Pro B Tripod Legs, Black 21-57" (Bogen 3001B) at KEH Camera

Smartphone Mount

Tripods don’t come equipped to hold smartphones, so you’ll need to get this attachment—unless you have a digital recording device with tripod connectors.

Example: JOBY JB01323 GripTight Mount XL for Smartphones

Backdrop

You're the star—so use a solid neutral color as a background to make sure you shine. Note: Never position yourself right against the backdrop. Keep 3 feet away to prevent the creation of shadows.

Examples:

Kate Solid Color Backdrops (10% Off Sitewide with Code KATESAS10)

Fox Rolled Solid Gray Vinyl Photography Backdrop (15% Off Sitewide with Code FOX15)

Wardrobe

After a few months in quarantine, you may want to upgrade your wardrobe a bit. Remember, if you feel good, you look great! Grab some confidence with a little online retail therapy, or subscribe to a personal shopper service and let them do the legwork.

Example: StitchFix

Bonus: StitchFix also offers new users a $25 referral fee for every friend who signs up, so check in with your fellow actors and see if they might be interested in upgrading too!

Lighting

Natural light is the best for your self-tape...especially during the golden hour just before sunset. However, if you can’t get the angle right, there are plenty of ways to make you look radiant. Check out lamps from Lighting New York and browse for a table light that you can easily move around as you perfect your self-tape.

Now, about ring lights: Non-audition videos are fine, but ring lights are typically too bright for self-tapes. Plus, the light that it creates in your pupil makes you look emotionless—not helpful.

If you’re looking to go a bit more technical, you could get a Softbox light and put it 45 degrees on either side of you and a little above you (at the top of your head, rather than directly on your face). This positioning gives you a natural look versus something that’s over-produced.

Example: MountDog Photography Continuous Softbox Lighting Kit

Microphone

A shotgun mic is best for capturing sound, and it doesn’t have to be up to your mouth. If you’re singing, you want it to be a good 2 feet away so that if you’re belting, the sound doesn’t distort at high volumes. Remember: Not every microphone plugs directly into your device, so be sure to get the cord, too!

Example: Rode NTG2 Condenser Shotgun Microphone with AmazonBasics XLR Male to Female Microphone Cable

Editing Software

Don’t overthink it: iMovie is perfectly fine, and can also be used on smartphones. Remember that the point of a self-tape is that you’re presenting your most genuine self possible—this is the equivalent of walking into an audition room. Don’t turn it into a music video or a short film.

Examples: iMovie , Nero , Movavi

Stand for Sheet Music/Scripts

Much in the same way you don’t want to be holding your phone—you don’t want to be holding your script or sheet music. If you’re keeping all of the files on your tablet, get a stand that supports the weight and doesn’t wobble. If you’re using paper, make sure you get a lightweight stand that adjusts in height and angle.

Examples: Lamicall Tablet Stand , Cahaya Sheet Music Stand

Just as in real auditions, you shouldn’t need to look at the music or script during a performance, but it’s helpful to keep it nearby in an organized fashion. Looking for your perfect song to audition with? Be sure to check out the Playbill Store’s collection of vocal selection books.