74th Annual Tony Awards Will Be Held at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre

Tony Awards   74th Annual Tony Awards Will Be Held at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre
By Andrew Gans
Aug 11, 2021
 
The ceremony will take place September 26.
Winter Garden Theatre_marquee_2020_HR

The Broadway League and American Theatre Wing's presentation of the 74th annual Tony Awards will be held at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre—which will be the home for the upcoming revival of The Music Man—according to a Tony spokesperson.

The ceremony, as previously announced, will take place September 26 in a four-hour celebration spread across two separate televised events.

Winners for a majority of the categories—the nominees were announced in October last year and voted upon this March—will be revealed in a 7 PM ET presentation streaming on Paramount+.

A live concert event, titled Broadway’s Back!, will follow, beginning at 9 PM ET on CBS, the ceremony’s usual broadcast home, as well as on the aforementioned streamer and the CBS app. In addition to performances from Broadway favorites and the three current Best Musical contenders (Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge!, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), the primetime concert will feature the presentation of the night’s final three categories: Best Play, Best Revival of a Play, and Best Musical.

Both the Paramount+ and CBS portions of the evening will be broadcast from the Winter Garden. The Tonys were previously presented at the Winter Garden in 1975, the only year the theatre hosted the annual celebration.

Members of the industry will be able to attend a viewing party, hosted by The Tony Awards and sponsored by City National Bank, at the Broadway Theatre, most recently home of the revival of West Side Story, which recently announced it will not reopen. The party will feature live entertainment.

The 2020 awards, perhaps now more aptly the 2021 awards, will honor the 2019–2020 season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, as performances came to a halt March 12 last year. During the nominating process, the awards’ Administration Committee deemed productions that opened by February 19, 2020, eligible. Of the contenders, the Alanis Morissette jukebox musical Jagged Little Pill leads the pack with 15 nominations. As for plays, Jeremy O. Harris’ Slave Play made history with 12 nominations. Check out the full list of nominations here.

The Tony Awards recently announced recipients for several special awards. Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre will go to veteran press agent Irene Gandy, stage manager Beverly Jenkins, PRG Scenic Technologies President Fred Gallo, and New Federal Theatre (founded by Woodie King, Jr.). Other honorees include Lifetime Achievement recipient Graciela Daniele, Isabelle Stevenson Award recipient Julie Halston, and Special Tony honorees American Utopia, Freestyle Love Supreme, and Broadway Advocacy Coalition.

Originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, the Tony Awards were officially put on hold March 25—a couple weeks after the Broadway shutdown went into effect; a few months later, organizers expressed their optimism for a virtual ceremony in the fall. But even when nominees were announced in October, details remained scarce on the actual ceremony. As voting approached, the League and Wing announced that they were shifting their plans, aiming instead for a ceremony in conjunction with Broadway’s reopening.

Guests for the Tony Awards and the viewing party will need to provide proof of vaccination.

Collaborating with the League and Wing on Broadway’s Back! is frequent partner White Cherry Entertainment, with the company’s Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss serving as executive producers. Weiss will direct the broadcast.

Step Inside Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre

Check out the latest Inside the Theatre, the photo feature series that documents Broadway’s historic playhouses.

20 PHOTOS
Winter_Garden_Walkthrough_April_2018_HR
Built by the Shuberts, the Winter Garden Theatre opened in 1911 as a lavish music hall “devoted to novel, international, spectacular and musical entertainments.” Marc J. Franklin
Winter_Garden_Walkthrough_April_2018_HR
Winter Garden Theatre box office Marc J. Franklin
Winter_Garden_Walkthrough_April_2018_HR
The venue was designed by architect William Albert Swasey to resemble an English garden, with latticework on the walls and a trellised ceiling. During the 1920s the Winter Garden was redesigned by architect Herbert J. Krapp, and an enormous marquee was added. Marc J. Franklin
Winter_Garden_Walkthrough_April_2018_HR
When it opened, the theatre became an instant hit, notably featuring a series of Sunday-night concerts in which new talent such as Jolson and Marilynn (later shortened to Marilyn) Miller were brilliantly promoted. Marc J. Franklin
Winter_Garden_Walkthrough_April_2018_HR
In addition to its Sunday night concert series, the Winter Garden became the home of a rowdy revue series called The Passing Show, starring performers including Fred and Adele Astaire, Eugene Howard, and more. Marc J. Franklin
Winter_Garden_Walkthrough_April_2018_HR
In 1928, the theatre was leased by Warner Brothers and converted into a Vitaphone (talking pictures) temple. Aptly, the first movie shown there was The Singing Fool starring Al Jolson. The theatre was eventually restored to legitimacy in 1933. Marc J. Franklin
Winter_Garden_Walkthrough_April_2018_HR
Throughout its history, the theatre has ushered in the Broadway debuts of iconic shows including West Side Story, Funny Girl, and Cats. Marc J. Franklin
Winter_Garden_Walkthrough_April_2018_HR
In addition, the Winter Garden stage has been home to performances from theatre legends including Angela Lansbury, Liza Minnelli, and Barbra Streisand. Marc J. Franklin
Winter_Garden_Walkthrough_April_2018_HR
Winter Garden Theatre auditorium Marc J. Franklin
Winter_Garden_Walkthrough_April_2018_HR
Winter Garden Theatre auditorium Marc J. Franklin
