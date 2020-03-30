8 Musicals Move On to Round 2 of the 2020 Broadway Brackets

8 Musicals Move On to Round 2 of the 2020 Broadway Brackets
By Felicia Fitzpatrick
Mar 30, 2020
 
Vote now for the Elite Eight musicals!
Broadway_Brackets_2020_Round_2

The results are in for Division 2, Round 1 of Broadway Brackets 2020!

With 91 percent of votes, reigning Broadway Brackets Champion Wicked won in a landslide against Tuck Everlasting. The match-up between beloved British children's books-turned-musicals Mary Poppins and Matilda was a tighter race, with Mary Poppins winning with 56 percent of the votes. Both LaChanze-led musicals Once on This Island and The Color Purple won their respective match-ups, with Once on This Island pulling ahead of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory with 68 percent of votes, and The Color Purple winning over Big Fish with 73 percent of the votes.

So which musicals are moving on to the Elite Eight? We head into Round 2 with Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 up against Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera battling it out with Little Women, Once on This Island taking on Mary Poppins, and Wicked matched up with The Color Purple.

Voting for Round 2 will end at noon ET on March 31, where the winners will move on to the Final Four.

VOTE FOR THE FOUR MATCH-UPS IN ROUND TWO BELOW:

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 vs. Les Misérables





The Phantom of the Opera vs. Little Women





Once on This Island vs. Mary Poppins





Wicked vs. The Color Purple





