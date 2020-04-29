8 Scenes to Perform at Home With Your Family to Be Featured in Playbill's #LivingRoomTheatre

Download scenes from shows like The Sound of Music, The Wizard of Oz, and more (courtesy of Concord Theatricals), film your #LivingRoomTheatre, and your performance could be featured on Playbill!

When Mickey and Judy famously had nowhere to put on their show, they turned a barn into a theatre. When star Dorothy Brock broke her ankle, ingenue Peggy Sawyer stepped up to save the day. When theatre people want to put on a show, there is no stopping us. Now, thanks to Concord Theatricals, the show can go on in your own home with this Living Room Theatre series!

Concord has shared scenes from eight stage works so that you can rehearse and perform them in your own house, as we follow the advice of the World Health Organization and CDC to stay at home during this coronavirus pandemic.

The world’s most significant theatrical company, Concord Theatricals holds a catalog that includes the libraries of R&H Theatricals, Samuel French, Tams-Witmark and The Andrew Lloyd Webber Collection—which means access to scripts, music, and cast recordings of shows from Oklahoma! to The Phantom of the Opera, from Our Town to Be More Chill.

Gather your roommates or your family to perform actual scenes from: A Chorus Line, Annie Get Your Gun, Eurydice, Native Gardens, Our Town, Ken Ludwig’s Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood, The Sound of Music, and The Wizard of Oz. Post a video of your #LivingRoomTheatre performance on Facebook, tagging /ConcordShows, and send the link to livingroomtheatre@playbill.com. (Links from YouTube and Vimeo are also accepted.) Your video could end up featured on Playbill!

To submit:

1. Film your scene in landscape/horizontal view.

2. Upload the video file to Facebook, tag Playbill and /ConcordShows and #LivingRoomTheatre. Include the name of the show your scene is from and tag that show, too! (You may also upload to Vimeo or YouTube.)

3. Email the link to your video to livingroomtheatre@playbill.com by May 13.

4. Want to kick it up a notch? Tag the corresponding Facebook show page in your post for an extra boost:

A Chorus Line

Annie Get Your Gun

The Sound of Music

Sherwood

Our Town

Take your pick from the complete list of scenes below, or try all eight. Check out more scripts and cast albums at ConcordTheatricals.com.

1. A CHORUS LINE

Conceived and Originally Directed and Choreographed by Michael Bennett / Book by James Kirkwood & Nicholas Dante / Music by Marvin Hamlisch / Lyrics by Edward Kleban



It's one singular sensation! The groundbreaking, Pulitzer Prize-winning concept musical set a new standard for Broadway and remains relevant, poignant, provocative, and explosively entertaining. In this scene, which precedes the song "What I Did For Love," dancers at a Broadway audition respond to the director's question: "What do you do when you can't dance anymore?"

Click here to download the free script to the scene.

Click here to download the full show script



2. ANNIE GET YOUR GUN

Music and Lyrics by Irving Berlin / Book by Herbert Fields and Dorothy Fields



Annie Oakley is the best sharpshooter in Buffalo Bill's show, but when her star power threatens to overshadow the man she loves, can she beat him in a final shoot-out?

Struggling to read a newspaper article about herself and worried that Frank will discover she’s illiterate, Annie gets a reading lesson from her youngest sibling, Little Jake. Meanwhile, Frank considers making Annie his partner on stage, but Annie hopes to weaken his resolve and strengthen a different kind of partnership.

Click here to download the free script to the scene.

Click here to download the full show script.



3. EURYDICE

By Sarah Ruhl



In Eurydice, Sarah Ruhl reimagines the classic myth of Orpheus through the eyes of its heroine. Dying too young on her wedding day, Eurydice must journey to the underworld, where she reunites with her father and struggles to remember her lost love. With contemporary characters, ingenious plot twists, and breathtaking visual effects, the play is a fresh look at a timeless love story.

Eurydice has just met a chorus of Stones that live in the underworld. After learning the rules of the underworld, she is joined by her father, who struggles to make her remember their lives on earth.

Click here to download the free script to the scene.

Click here to download the full show script.



4. NATIVE GARDENS

By Karen Zacarías



Gardens and cultures clash, turning friendly neighbors into feuding enemies in this hilarious comedy of good intentions and bad manners.

Neighbors Frank and Virginia and Pablo and Tania have been disputing where their backyard property lines are drawn. Tensions have hit their peak as each couple starts to tear apart the other’s gardens—and Tania is about to give birth.

Click here to download the free script to the scene.

Click here to download the full show script.



5. OUR TOWN

By Thornton Wilder



Our Town follows the small town of Grover’s Corners through three acts: "Daily Life," "Love and Marriage," and "Death and Eternity." Narrated by a stage manager and performed with minimal props and sets, the play depicts the simple daily lives of the Webb and Gibbs families.

In this scene from Act 2, Emily tells George that he has developed a large ego since he started playing baseball. George takes Emily for an ice cream soda and announces that instead of going to college he will remain in Grover’s Corners, take over his uncle’s farm, and stay with Emily.

Click here to download the free script to the scene.

Click here to download the full show script.



6. KEN LUDWIG'S SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD

By Ken Ludwig



Packed with thrills, romance, laughter, and immortal characters like Little John, Friar Tuck, and Maid Marian, Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood tells the enduring story of a hero of the people who takes on the ruthless powers that be.

After defeating a band of villains, Robin Hood, Deorwynn, Little John, and Friar John discover the masked person who helped them in their fight is Marian. All the introductions aren’t so welcome, though, as Marian introduces her betrothed: Sir Guy Gisbourne, the right hand of the evil Prince John.

Click here to download the free script to the scene.

Click here to download the full show script.



7. THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Music by Richard Rodgers / Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II / Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse



One of the most beloved musicals of all time! In Austria, 1938, an exuberant young governess brings music and joy back to a broken family, only to face danger and intrigue as the Nazis gain power.

Toward the end of Act 1, Maria becomes upset and confused by her feelings for Captain von Trapp. After leaving the von Trapp family without saying goodbye, she returns to Nonnberg Abbey—ready to take her monastic vows and accept a life of poverty, obedience, and chastity.

Click here to download the free script to the scene.

Click here to download the full show script.



8. THE WIZARD OF OZ (R.S.C. 1987 version)

By L. Frank Baum / With Music and Lyrics by Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg / Background Music by Herbert Stothart / Dance and Vocal Arrangements by Peter Howard / Orchestration by Larry Wilcox / Adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company / Based upon the Classic Motion Picture owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed in all media by Warner Bros.



We're off to see the wizard! This beloved tale, in which a Kansas farm girl travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home, has entertained audiences for generations.

In this scene, Dorothy and her friends triumphantly return to the Wizard’s palace, only to discover he’s nothing but a fraud. Humbled but determined, the Wizard ceremoniously bestows an award on each petitioner and promises to bring Dorothy home to Kansas himself.

Click here to download the free script to the scene.

Click here to download the full show script.



