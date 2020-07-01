8 Subscription Boxes to Improve Your Look, Lifestyle, and More

Get a great bang for you buck when you sign up for any of these kits.

This post contains some affiliate links, and Playbill may be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on them.

Subscription boxes are one of the best ways to try new products without any of the hassle of going to the store. From yoga apparel to men's accessories and meal kits to candle makers, these packages are delivered right to you door with the products you want and deserve, no commitment necessary.

Check out our list of eight subscription boxes that are worth trying out. Be sure to take advantage of the stylists and curators on hand at each company to suit your needs!

Babe Cosmetics

More than just a beauty box, Babe Cosmetics is an easy way to update your self-care routine, whether it’s beauty or grooming. Each month’s package comes with 4-6 full-sized products from a variety of brands, all curated by a team of specialists. In the box, you’ll find over $80 or more worth of goodies, including make-up, skincare, and beauty accessories. In addition, users can rate products after trying them and hand-pick additional items to purchase at a discounted rate.

Click here to sign up for monthly, three-month, bi-annual, or yearlong subscriptions.

Stitch Fix

Skip the long lines and disheveled fitting rooms by using a monthly subscription box that lets you try on clothes from the comfort of your own home. Stitch Fix lets you set a budget and wardrobe style, then sends you pieces that will fit your taste and size from over 1,000 brands for women, men, and children. Keep what you like—and if you buy every item in the box, 25 percent is taken off your entire purchase. Anything you don’t like can be shipped back for free, with no hidden costs.

Click here to sign up.

Purple Carrot

This vegan meal kit is perfect for all diners, whether they’ve been meat-free for years or interested in trying a new lifestyle. All entrees are plant-based with menus that touch on cuisines from all over the world. Boxes can be adapted to feed homes of two and four, ensuring there’s enough to go around. In addition, subscribers can add on breakfast, lunch, or even snack options. Menus change weekly, with the ability to customize a selection of recipes to your tastes.

Click here to get $30 off your first order.

YogaClub

YogaClub is an activewear subscription box that styles you for at least 50 percent off retail prices so you can look great and feel even better for less. Users get started by taking a personalized survey, so stylists know what you’re looking for when it comes time to exercise. Then, a curated sample of attire that suits your personality, body type, and athletic needs are sent to you. The one-time boxes ship in three packages: The Mantra, with one pair of leggings; The Karma, with a two-piece outfit, usually a legging and a top; and The Guru, with a 3-piece outfit, usually a legging and two tops.

Click here to receive your Guru YogaClub Box for $69 (reg. $79) when using code YOGI69

Gentleman’s Box

Take your style to the next level with monthly must-have accessories for men. With over $100 of items for only $29 per box, this is a steal for anyone who cares about fashion. This isn’t just about apparel—although ties, pocket squares and socks have all been in past shipments—each box contains things like watches, journals, earbuds, supplements, and more. In addition, the service offices a $100 box delivered every three months featuring more luxury items, like leather, electronics, and homewares.

Click here to receive 4-6 fashion and lifestyle accessories each month.

ScentBox

Fragrances are essential to a persona—but those bottles don’t often come cheap. Save money with this service that lets subscribers sample new scents so you can find the perfect match without spritzing money down the drain. Unlike other boxes where half of the fun is in the surprise of what’s inside, ScentBox lets you choose what you want to try. The service offers over 575 designer fragrances (plus 300 luxury brands for a premium subscription), sending you a month-long supply to sample. If you love it, you can buy larger bottles or try a different scent.

Click here and get 35 percent off your first month with code SCENT35.

Wickbox

Treat yourself to the gift of me-time with candlelight and luxurious smells from Wickbox. Each month’s box features a surprise candle that is hand-picked to match your scent preferences. Depending on how much burn time you want, subscribers can choose between large (60–100 hours) and medium-sized (30–60 hours) boxes. The candle brands selected focus on quality and superior wax (soy, coconut, and vegetable) in addition to beautifully designed containers.

Click here to get started with a chic candle experience.