9 Broadway Songs That Last the 20 Seconds You Need to Wash Your Hands of Coronavirus

Sing these verses to yourself as you scrub for safety.

During the time of COVID-19, everyone should be washing their hands. The first step to protect yourself, as listed on the Center for Disease Control’s website, is to “wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.”

But how long is 20 seconds? Obviously, Playbill recommends counting utilizing the Broadway method: by singing at least 20 seconds of a well-known show tune.

Here, we compiled a list of 9 popular Broadway songs to properly account for the amount of time you need to be scrubbing your hands every time you wash.

Remember to practice safe hygiene. The full recommendations of best practices can be found on the CDC website.

1. “A Spoonful of Sugar” from Mary Poppins

Listen here: 00:21-00:41

That…a…spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down

The medicine go down

The medicine go down

Just a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down

In a most delightful way

2. “I’m Gonna Wash that Man Right Outta My Hair” from South Pacific

Listen here: 00:00-00:36

I’m gonna wash that man right outta my hair

I’m gonna wash that man right outta my hair

I’m gonna wash that man right outta my hair

And send him on his way

Get the picture?

I’m gonna wave that man right outta my arms

I’m gonna wave that man right outta my arms

I’m gonna wave that man right outta my arms

And send him on his way

3. “It’s the Hard Knock Life” from Annie

Listen here: 00:01-00:32

It’s the hard knock life for us

’Stead o’ treated

We get tricked

’Stead o’ kisses

We get kicked

It’s the hard knock life

Got no folsk to speak of so

It’s the hard knock row we hoe

Cotton blankets

’Stead o wool

Empty bellies

’Stead o full

It’s the hard knock life

4. “My Shot” from Hamilton

Listen here: 00:00-00:21

I am not throwing away my shot

I am not throwing away my shot

Hey yo, I'm just like my country

I'm young, scrappy, and hungry

And I'm not throwing away my shot

I'mma get scholarship to King's College

I probably shouldn't brag, but dag, I amaze and astonish

The problem is I got a lot of brains, but no polish

I gotta holler just to be heard

With every word I drop knowledge

5. “You Will Be Found” from Dear Evan Hansen

Listen here: 3:36-4:01

Even when the dark comes crashing through

When you need a friend to carry you

When you’re broken on the ground

You will be found

So let the sun come streaming in

’Cause you’ll reach up and you’ll rise again

If you only look around

You will be foooooound

You will be foooooound

6. “Popular” from Wicked

Listen here: 1:01-1:19

Popular.

You’re gonna be popular

I’ll teach you the proper ploys

When you talk to boys

Little ways to flirt and flounce

Oh! I’ll show you what shoes to wear

How to fix your hair

Everything that really counts to be

Popular

I’ll help you be popular

7. “Circle of Life” from The Lion King

Listen here: 2:08-2:30

It’s the circle of life

Ingonyama nengw' enamabala

And it moves us all

bheki 'ngonyami akale!

Through despair and hope

Ingonyama nengw' enamabala

Through faith and love

bheki 'ngonyami akale!

8. “Do You Hear the People Sing?” from Les Misérables

Listen here: 00:05-00:30

Do you hear the people sing

Singing the song of angry men

It is the music of a people who will not be slaves again

When the beating of your heart

Echoes the beating of the drums

There is a life about to start when tomorrow comes

9. “Mamma Mia” from Mamma Mia!

Listen here: 00:39-1:03

Mamma mia, here I got again

My my, how can I resist ya?

Mamma mia, does it show again,

My my, just how much I missed ya?

Yes I’ve been broken-hearted

Blue since the day we parted

Why why, did I ever let you go?

