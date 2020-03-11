9 Broadway Songs That Last the 20 Seconds You Need to Wash Your Hands of Coronavirus

During the time of COVID-19, everyone should be washing their hands. The first step to protect yourself, as listed on the Center for Disease Control’s website, is to “wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.”
But how long is 20 seconds? Obviously, Playbill recommends counting utilizing the Broadway method: by singing at least 20 seconds of a well-known show tune.
Here, we compiled a list of 9 popular Broadway songs to properly account for the amount of time you need to be scrubbing your hands every time you wash.
Remember to practice safe hygiene. The full recommendations of best practices can be found on the CDC website.
1. “A Spoonful of Sugar” from Mary Poppins
Listen here: 00:21-00:41
That…a…spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down
The medicine go down
The medicine go down
Just a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down
In a most delightful way
2. “I’m Gonna Wash that Man Right Outta My Hair” from South Pacific
Listen here: 00:00-00:36
I’m gonna wash that man right outta my hair
I’m gonna wash that man right outta my hair
I’m gonna wash that man right outta my hair
And send him on his way
Get the picture?
I’m gonna wave that man right outta my arms
I’m gonna wave that man right outta my arms
I’m gonna wave that man right outta my arms
And send him on his way
3. “It’s the Hard Knock Life” from Annie
Listen here: 00:01-00:32
It’s the hard knock life for us
’Stead o’ treated
We get tricked
’Stead o’ kisses
We get kicked
It’s the hard knock life
Got no folsk to speak of so
It’s the hard knock row we hoe
Cotton blankets
’Stead o wool
Empty bellies
’Stead o full
It’s the hard knock life
4. “My Shot” from Hamilton
Listen here: 00:00-00:21
I am not throwing away my shot
I am not throwing away my shot
Hey yo, I'm just like my country
I'm young, scrappy, and hungry
And I'm not throwing away my shot
I'mma get scholarship to King's College
I probably shouldn't brag, but dag, I amaze and astonish
The problem is I got a lot of brains, but no polish
I gotta holler just to be heard
With every word I drop knowledge
5. “You Will Be Found” from Dear Evan Hansen
Listen here: 3:36-4:01
Even when the dark comes crashing through
When you need a friend to carry you
When you’re broken on the ground
You will be found
So let the sun come streaming in
’Cause you’ll reach up and you’ll rise again
If you only look around
You will be foooooound
You will be foooooound
6. “Popular” from Wicked
Listen here: 1:01-1:19
Popular.
You’re gonna be popular
I’ll teach you the proper ploys
When you talk to boys
Little ways to flirt and flounce
Oh! I’ll show you what shoes to wear
How to fix your hair
Everything that really counts to be
Popular
I’ll help you be popular
7. “Circle of Life” from The Lion King
Listen here: 2:08-2:30
It’s the circle of life
Ingonyama nengw' enamabala
And it moves us all
bheki 'ngonyami akale!
Through despair and hope
Ingonyama nengw' enamabala
Through faith and love
bheki 'ngonyami akale!
8. “Do You Hear the People Sing?” from Les Misérables
Listen here: 00:05-00:30
Do you hear the people sing
Singing the song of angry men
It is the music of a people who will not be slaves again
When the beating of your heart
Echoes the beating of the drums
There is a life about to start when tomorrow comes
9. “Mamma Mia” from Mamma Mia!
Listen here: 00:39-1:03
Mamma mia, here I got again
My my, how can I resist ya?
Mamma mia, does it show again,
My my, just how much I missed ya?
Yes I’ve been broken-hearted
Blue since the day we parted
Why why, did I ever let you go?