9 Broadway Stars Who Made Their Debut as Swings

Photo Features   9 Broadway Stars Who Made Their Debut as Swings
By Marc J. Franklin
Jan 27, 2021
 
In honor of the theatre's unsung heroes, take a look back at some of the performers who got their start as swings.
Donna Murphy, Jonathan Groff, and Patti Murin

January 27 marks National Swing Day, a holiday created by Actors' Equity Association to celebrate Broadway’s unsung heroes.

Known as some of the hardest working actors in show business, swings are ensemble understudies, filling in for ensemble tracks when a performer is out. Not only do they need to be ready to jump into an ensemble track at a moment's notice, in many cases, swings also function as understudies, knowing a principal role as well. It’s an extraordinary feat of memory and malleability.

In honor of National Swing Day, we take a look at some of the Broadway stars who made their debut on the Main Stem as a swing.

9 Broadway Stars Who Made Their Debut as Swings

18 PHOTOS
American_Son_Broadway_Opening_Night_2018_Party_03_HR.jpg
Jeremy Jordan Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Rock of Ages Playbill - Opening Night
Rock of Ages: Swing, understudy for Stacee Jaxx, Franz, Drew, and Joey Primo
Frozen_Broadway_Opening_Night_Party_2018_29_HR.jpg
Patti Murin Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Xanadu Playbill - Opening Night
Xanadu: Swing, dance captain, understudy for Clio/Kira
Fosse_Verdon_New_York_Premiere_2019_HR
Norbert Leo Butz Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Rent Playbill - Opening Night
Rent: Swing, understudy for Roger Davis and Mark Cohen
Drama_League_Awards_2019_HR
Angie Schworer Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Will Rogers Follies - Opening Night, April 1991
Will Rogers: Swing
Girl From the North Country_Broadway_2020_Opening Night_Kimber Sprawl_HR.jpg
Kimber Sprawl Joseph Marzullo/Media Punch
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Playbill - Opening Night
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical: Swing
