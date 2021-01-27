9 Broadway Stars Who Made Their Debut as Swings

In honor of the theatre's unsung heroes, take a look back at some of the performers who got their start as swings.

January 27 marks National Swing Day, a holiday created by Actors' Equity Association to celebrate Broadway’s unsung heroes.

Known as some of the hardest working actors in show business, swings are ensemble understudies, filling in for ensemble tracks when a performer is out. Not only do they need to be ready to jump into an ensemble track at a moment's notice, in many cases, swings also function as understudies, knowing a principal role as well. It’s an extraordinary feat of memory and malleability.

READ: 5 Essential Facts About Broadway Swings

In honor of National Swing Day, we take a look at some of the Broadway stars who made their debut on the Main Stem as a swing.

