9 More Best Musical Tony Winners That Have Never Been Revived on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   9 More Best Musical Tony Winners That Have Never Been Revived on Broadway
By Logan Culwell-Block
May 31, 2020
 
Sutton Foster in <i> Thoroughly Modern Millie</i>
Sutton Foster in Thoroughly Modern Millie Joan Marcus
Which of these shows do you want to see back on the Great White Way?

For a Broadway musical, a Best Musical Tony Award can immortalize a production in theatre history. The list of winners is a veritable who’s who of musical theatre classics, many of which theatre fans have been able to see return to Broadway in first-class revivals.

But what about the Best Musical winners that haven’t returned to the Great White Way? We’re looking at nine more Best Musical Tony Award winners that have yet to enjoy a major Broadway revival.

9 More Best Musical Tony Winners That Have Never Been Revived on Broadway

9 More Best Musical Tony Winners That Have Never Been Revived on Broadway

18 PHOTOS
Crazy For You Playbill - Opening Night, Feb 1992
Crazy For You
<i>Crazy for You</i>
Crazy for You Joan Marcus
Passion Playbill - Oct 1994
Passion
Passion_Broadway_1994_Production Photos_X_HR
Passion Joan Marcus
Rent Playbill - Opening Night
Rent
The original Broadway cast of Rent.
Rent Joan Marcus
Titanic Playbill - Opening Night
Titanic
Cast of <i>Titanic</i>
Titanic Joan Marcus
Fosse Playbill - Opening Night, Jan 1999
Fosse
Fosse_Broadway_Production Photos_1999_X_HR
Fosse Catherine Ashmore
Share

READ: 9 Best Musical Tony Winners That Have Never Been Revived on Broadway

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.