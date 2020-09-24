9-Time Grammy Winner Rubén Blades, 2-Time Grammy Winner Jon Secada, and Moulin Rouge! Star Ricky Rojas Headline Final Casting of ¡Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices

See who else is joining the lineup for the can’t-miss concert event, premiering on Playbill October 1.

Final casting is set for Playbill and The Broadway League’s upcoming ¡Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices special concert event. Nine-time Grammy Award winner and five-time Latin Grammy Award winner Rubén Blades will reprise a performance from his starring role in Broadway’s The Capeman. Two-time Grammy Award winner and Latin Grammy winner Jon Secada also joins the roster of talent. Secada has written songs for Gloria Estefan, Ricky Martin, and Jennifer Lopez, but has also appeared on Broadway as a replacement for Danny Zuko in the 1994 revival of Grease, as well as a replacement for the Emcee in the 1998 revival of Cabaret. Moulin Rouge! star Ricky Rojas also joins the cast of performers.

Tune in October 1, 8PM ET for the premiere of the concert on Playbill.com/Viva. The full special will stay live until October 5, 8PM ET. A benefit performance for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Broadway Bridges, ¡VIVA BROADWAY! will be an explosive night of passion, culture, and art to celebrate Latinx History Month and the achievements of Latinx artists and the milestone Latinx stories in theatre.

The full cast includes performances by Enrique Acevedo, Angie Alcázar, Yassmin Alers, Joan Almedilla, Kristina Alonso, Reed Armstrong, Antonio Banderas, Melissa Barrera, Angelica Beliard, Miguel Ángel Belotto, Albert Bolea, Andréa Burns, Soledad Buss, Jaime Camil, Chad Carstarphen, Natalie Caruncho, Lucía Castro, Max Chernin, Javier Cid, Aaron Cobos, Anna Coll, Florencia Cuenca, Alma Cuervo, Juan Cupini, Janet Dacal, KC de la Cruz, Robin De Jesús, Ariana DeBose, Fran Del Pino, Daniel Délyon, Natascia Diaz, Ryan Duncan, Alberto Escobar, Julia Estrada, Roberto Facchin, Pol Galcerà, Henry Gainza, Daniel Garod, Linedy Genao, Diana Girbau, Carlos Gomez, Carlos E. Gonzalez, Mandy Gonzalez, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Charles Gray, Christopher Hernandez, Ivan Hernandez, Cassandra Hlong, Zachary Infante, Christopher Jackson, Nina LaFarga, Garrett Long, Emmanuel López Alonso, Omar Lopez-Cepero, Jaime Lozano, Hector Maisonet, Juan José Marco, Fernando Mariano, Enric Marimon, Yani Marin, Bianca Marroquín, Jesús E. Martínez, Mauricio Martinez, Mary Jo Mecca, Anthony Lee Medina, Olga Merediz, Marielys Molina, Doreen Montalvo, Graciela Monterde, Fran Moreno, Beatriz Mur,Marcela Nava, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Karen Olivo, Joél Pérez, Shereen Pimentel, Ivo Pareja-Obregón, Lucrecia Petraglia, Christie Prades, Pablo Puyol, Anthony Ramos, Desireé Rodriguez, Al Rodrigo, Eliseo Román, Celeste Rose, Estibalitz Ruiz, Gabrielle Ruiz, Richard Henry Ruiz, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Luis Salgado, Caesar Samayoa, Zuhaitz San Buenaventura, Carmen Sanchez, Tricia Aida Sánchez, Lorena Santiago, Sarah Schielke, Martín Solá, Mica Spina, Jim Stanek, Philippa Stefani, Eric Ulloa, Angélica Vale, Vajen Van Den Bosch, Tanairi Sade Vazquez, Ana Villafañe, and Jennifer Leigh Warren.

Plus, appearances by Lucie Arnaz, Julio Copello, Nilo Cruz, Gloria Estefan, Quiara Alegría Hudes, Moisés Kaufman, Alex Lacamoire,John Leguizamo, Matthew López, Jaime Lozano, Justina Machado, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis Miranda, Christina Quintana, Chita Rivera, Michelle J. Rodriguez, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jon Secada, Josh Segarra, Thalía, Sergio Trujillo, Eric Ulloa, and Benjamin Velez.

¡Viva Broadway! Hear Our Voices will showcase musicians from Latinx countries around the globe, including Juan Sebastian Atheortúa, Billy Bivona, Patricio "Tripa" Bonfiglio, Jimmy Branly, Pavel Cal, Rene Camacho, Demián Cantú, Luis Cardozo, Juan Carreon, Dayron Cartas, Javier Casalla, Julio Copello, Ryan "Drickles" Drickey, August Eriksmoen, Javier Garagarza, Carlos Garza, Oscar Hernandez, Kenji Higashihama, Alejandro Kauderer, Alex Lacamoire, Ariel López, Joel Mateo, Eric Price, Enrique Ríos, Erika Ríos, Ricky Romano, Manuel "Maneco" Ruiz, Brett Ryback, Andrew Studenski, and Rudyck Vidal.

Do not miss this incredible night of music, dance, and all-out joy as we host: a reunion of members of the original casts of In The Heights and On Your Feet!, and sneak peeks at Spain’s smash production of A Chorus Line, new musicals Arrabal, Kiss My Aztec!, Passing Through, and more.

Audiences can gain VIP access to pre-show and post-show virtual cocktail parties with celebrity cast members, recognition during the stream and much more. Details available at broadwaycares.org/vivabroadway. Proceeds from the concert will support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Broadway Bridges.

¡VIVA Broadway! is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo, produced by Jack Noseworthy, written by Eric Ulloa, and features arrangements and music direction by Jaime Lozano, sound design by eight-time Emmy Award winner Jorge Muelle and Tony Award winner Jessica Paz, and instrumentals by national and international musicians including Tony Award winner Alex Lacamoire, Oscar Hernandez and Michelle J. Rodriguez & Julio Copello. Luis Salgado is the associate director/choreographer and Krysta Hibbard is the assistant director and Roberto Araujo is the Director of Video Production and Editing. Ruthie Fierberg is executive producer.

This concert event is brought to you by title sponsor Cadillac along with presenting sponsor City National Bank and featured sponsor Gilead. Playbill and The Broadway League are proud to announce Univision as the official media partner for ¡VIVA Broadway!.

