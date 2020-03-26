9 Ways to Be Productive While Staying at Home During the Theatre Shutdown

Now that most of our time is being spent at home working and staring at computers (or the TV), it’s important that we take the time for self-care and entertainment that goes beyond binge-watching your favorite show.

As an alternative, stay productive by organizing your collections or decorating your apartment; play games that don’t involve a screen; or get cozy with a book. Take a look below at some of the items we think you’ll enjoy during the theatre shutdown.

Playbill Binders

Have you been procrastinating organizing your Playbills? Spend some free time by finally sitting down to fill a Playbill Binder. Start small with the basic binder that fits 16 Playbills, or go bigger with the three-ring binder that holds up to 24. Either way, it’ll feel good to have the memories of your favorite shows safely and neatly stored.

Pajamas

While we don’t recommend wearing these during work hours (remember: we still have video conference calls), these PJs are the perfect way to relax with a cup of coffee or tea (maybe even in a Playbill mug) before you start the day. Better yet, have a virtual watch party with friends and put them on as you enjoy one of the many streaming Broadway titles available to enjoy these days. Available for men and women in sizes S, M, L, XL, and XXL.

Playbill Frames

Decorate your home by adding Broadway flair with a frame for your favorite show’s Playbill. All frames are customized to fit the 5 and 3/8 by 8 and 1/2 inch size of the magazine. You could also get one that’s poster size to display your show posters and window cards, or even one that fits both your Playbill and ticket.



Playbill Puzzle - 1,000 Pieces

Whether you start with the edges or color clusters, cure your boredom (and get away from the TV) with this puzzle composed of your favorite Playbills, with Moulin Rouge!, Beetlejuice, Hamilton, Waitress and dozens more. Want to up the ante? Time yourself, and then share your completed puzzles online and challenge others to finish faster. The completed puzzle measures 19 by 26 inches.





Books

Add to your library with a Broadway-themed book, like Disney Aladdin: A Whole New World: The Road to Broadway and Beyond. There’s plenty more to immerse yourself in while the shutdown keeps the curtain down. And if you’re looking for a way to collect your thoughts, get an Aladdin-themed hard journal— fancy pen included.





Sheet Music

Practice your instrument skills or vocal talent (or both!) with sheet music from musicals such as Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Mary Poppins, and Fiddler on the Roof or highlights from composers like Andrew Lloyd Webber. It’s the perfect way to spend time away from your screens—just make sure the neighbors don’t mind your playing!





Socks

Keep your toes warm at home by slipping on socks from musicals like Wicked, Come From Away, and Beetlejuice. Show off the classic Playbill black and yellow with our own socks, too. These feet fashions are made from a cotton blend, maximizing softness, stretch, and durability.





Rocks Glass Collection

Virtual happy hours are the new social gatherings. But even while social distancing, you can still raise a toast to your favorite musical with a rocks glass collection featuring shows like Les Misérables, Mamma Mia, and The Phantom of the Opera.





Season Posters

This season might be on hold, but take a trip back to the (recent) past with this double-bill of posters featuring the 2017–2018 and 2018–2019 seasons, with shows like The Prom, Mean Girls, Hadestown, SpongeBob SquarePants, and The Band’s Visit.

