92nd Street Y to Host Virtual 92Y Together Night of Gratitude and Hope May 18

The even will feature a world premiere by Dorrance Dance and appearances by Tony Blair and Salman Rushdie.

On May 18 at 7PM ET, Manhattan’s 92nd Street Y will host a virtual gala—free and open to other public with suggested donations—to showcase its 146-year legacy and the virtual programming it has continued in the time of self-isolation.

“In this time of crisis, we have reinvented ourselves almost overnight in order to stay connected and build community when so many feel disconnected,” said CEO Seth Pinsky in a statement. 92Y has continues to offer new classes, lectures, concerts, Talks, as well as highlighting their archives.

The online hour-long event will feature a digital world premiere by Dorrance Dance Company, with tap dancers and musicians joining together from their homes, led by Artistic Director Michelle Dorrance. Dorrance was set to make her Broadway choreographic debut with Lincoln Center Theater’s spring engagement of Flying Over Sunset, which has been rescheduled to the fall.

The gala will also host performances by pioneering chamber orchestra The Knights and visual artist Shantell Martin. In an homage to 92Y Talks, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Rabbi Peter J. Rubinstein will join in conversation; writer Salman Rushdie, former U.S. Poet Laureate Billy Collins, and author Nicole Krauss will each offer readings.

To learn more about 92Y Together and how you can get involved, visit 92Y.org.