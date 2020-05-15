92nd Street Y to Host Virtual 92Y Together Night of Gratitude and Hope May 18

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   92nd Street Y to Host Virtual 92Y Together Night of Gratitude and Hope May 18
By Ruthie Fierberg
May 15, 2020
 
The even will feature a world premiere by Dorrance Dance and appearances by Tony Blair and Salman Rushdie.
<i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Jungle Blues</i>, Dorrance Dance
Jungle Blues, Dorrance Dance Dana Lynn Pleasant

On May 18 at 7PM ET, Manhattan’s 92nd Street Y will host a virtual gala—free and open to other public with suggested donations—to showcase its 146-year legacy and the virtual programming it has continued in the time of self-isolation.

“In this time of crisis, we have reinvented ourselves almost overnight in order to stay connected and build community when so many feel disconnected,” said CEO Seth Pinsky in a statement. 92Y has continues to offer new classes, lectures, concerts, Talks, as well as highlighting their archives.

The online hour-long event will feature a digital world premiere by Dorrance Dance Company, with tap dancers and musicians joining together from their homes, led by Artistic Director Michelle Dorrance. Dorrance was set to make her Broadway choreographic debut with Lincoln Center Theater’s spring engagement of Flying Over Sunset, which has been rescheduled to the fall.

The gala will also host performances by pioneering chamber orchestra The Knights and visual artist Shantell Martin. In an homage to 92Y Talks, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Rabbi Peter J. Rubinstein will join in conversation; writer Salman Rushdie, former U.S. Poet Laureate Billy Collins, and author Nicole Krauss will each offer readings.

To learn more about 92Y Together and how you can get involved, visit 92Y.org.

Sondheim: Wordplay at 92nd Street Y

Sondheim: Wordplay at 92nd Street Y

24 PHOTOS
Sondheim: Wordplay_92Y_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Telly Leung Richard Termine
Sondheim: Wordplay_92Y_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast Richard Termine
Sondheim: Wordplay_92Y_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast Richard Termine
Sondheim: Wordplay_92Y_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Lewis Cleale Richard Termine
Sondheim: Wordplay_92Y_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Christopher Fitzgerald Richard Termine
Sondheim: Wordplay_92Y_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Melissa Errico Richard Termine
Sondheim: Wordplay_92Y_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Christopher Fitzgerald and Lesli Margherita Richard Termine
Sondheim: Wordplay_92Y_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Lewis Cleale Richard Termine
Sondheim: Wordplay_92Y_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Melissa Errico Richard Termine
Sondheim: Wordplay_92Y_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Telly Leung Richard Termine
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.