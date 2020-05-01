92Y to Release Streamed Recording of Love, Loss, and What I Wore

The production stars Tracie Ellis Ross, Carol Kane, Rosie O’Donnell, and more.

92Y will release a recording of its 2017 one-night-only performance of Love, Loss, and What I Wore, starring Lucy DeVito, Tracie Ellis Ross, Carol Kane, Rosie O’Donnell, Natasha Lyonne, and more. The stream will be available beginning May 4 at 8 PM ET for three weeks.

Written by Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron, the play follows several women as they use their wardrobe to share their stories. The work is based on the book of the same name by Ilene Beckerman.

Karen Carpenter directed the staging, having also helmed the original Off-Broadway and Los Angeles productions. The streamed release is presented by 92Y in association with Daryl Roth.

