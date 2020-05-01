92Y to Release Streamed Recording of Love, Loss, and What I Wore

92Y to Release Streamed Recording of Love, Loss, and What I Wore
By Dan Meyer
May 01, 2020
 
The production stars Tracie Ellis Ross, Carol Kane, Rosie O’Donnell, and more.
love-loss-what-i-wore.jpg

92Y will release a recording of its 2017 one-night-only performance of Love, Loss, and What I Wore, starring Lucy DeVito, Tracie Ellis Ross, Carol Kane, Rosie O’Donnell, Natasha Lyonne, and more. The stream will be available beginning May 4 at 8 PM ET for three weeks.

Written by Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron, the play follows several women as they use their wardrobe to share their stories. The work is based on the book of the same name by Ilene Beckerman.

Karen Carpenter directed the staging, having also helmed the original Off-Broadway and Los Angeles productions. The streamed release is presented by 92Y in association with Daryl Roth.

Ticket holders will receive an email with details on how to access the program and will have exclusive access to view the performance again at any time. For more information, visit 92Y.org.

