92Y to Stream James Lecesne's The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey

The free stream of the 2016 performance will commemorate Pride Month.

In honor of Pride Month, New York's 92Y, in association with Daryl Roth and Darren Bagert, will stream James Lecesne's The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey. The 2016 performance will be available for free throughout the entire month of June.

Oscar winner Lecesne's monologue play, seen Off-Broadway and around the country, recounts the story of a small Jersey shore town as they struggle to comprehend the mysterious disappearance of a teenager. With each character portrayed by Lecesne, the play shines a light on the loss of the tenaciously optimistic and flamboyant Leonard.

The production was directed by Tony Speciale with original music by Tony-winning composer Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening).

You can stream The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey beginning June 1 here.