A 1st Look at Classic Stage Company’s Revival of Assassins

The production of the Stephen Sondheim-John Weidman musical, starring Will Swenson, Tavi Gevinson, Stephen Pasquale, and more, is set to officially open November 14.

After beginning previews November 2, Classic Stage Company’s revival of Assassins is set to officially open November 14. The production was originally scheduled to begin in April 2020 but was halted just two weeks into rehearsals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by John Weidman, Assassins follows the motivations of the people who have killed—or attempted to kill—United States Presidents throughout history.



A 1st Look at Classic Stage Company’s Revival of Assassins A 1st Look at Classic Stage Company’s Revival of Assassins 20 PHOTOS

The production stars Adam Chanler-Berat as John Hinckley, Jr., Eddie Cooper as The Proprietor, Tavi Gevinson as Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, Andy Grotelueschen as Samuel Byck, Judy Kuhn as Sara Jane Moore, Steven Pasquale as John Wilkes Booth, Ethan Slater as Lee Harvey Oswald/The Balladeer, Will Swenson as Charles Guiteau, Wesley Taylor as Giuseppe Zangara, and Brandon Uranowitz as Leon Czolgosz alongside ensemble members Brad Giovanine, Bianca Horn, Whit K. Lee, Rob Morrison, and Katrina Yaukey.

Directed by CSC Artistic Director John Doyle, who also serves as set designer, the production features costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Jane Cox and Tess James, sound design by Matt Stine, projection design by Steve Channon, wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, music supervision and orchestrations by Greg Jarrett, and casting by Telsey + Company. The production stage manager is Bernita Robinson, and the assistant stage manager is Hollace Jeffords.

The show remained in the spotlight throughout the pandemic, with CSC’s Classic Conversations series and a reunion special that featured the casts of the original Off-Broadway production, the Broadway revival, and this production. Also during the shutdown, Doyle announced that he would step down from his position as artistic director in fall 2022.