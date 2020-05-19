A BKLYN Reunion, a Dear Evan Hansen Anthem, Meryl Streep, Audra McDonald, and More Highlights From A Night of Covenant House Stars

Catch performances by Stephanie J. Block, Jordan Fisher, Jeremy Jordan, and more.

On May 18, stars from every edge of the entertainment industry gathered for A Night of Covenant House Stars to raise awareness and funds for homeless youth, who are especially hard hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hosted by Covenant House board members Audra McDonald and CBS’ John Dickerson, the two-hour concert event featured appearances by Morgan Freeman, Dionne Warwick, Martin Short, Zachary Quinto, Rachel Brosnahan and Zachary Levi; readings by Diane Keaton and Meryl Streep; and performances by Jon Bon Jovi, Dolly Parton, Jeremy Jordan and Laura Osnes and Bobby Conte Thornton, the cast of Broadway’s BKLYN, Jordan Fisher, Keala Settle, Stephanie J. Block, and more.

Every year, approximately four million youth experience homelessness. Through 31 locations in six countries, Covenant House provides shelter and resources to help these youngsters become successful adults. The Broadway community at large became involved after Stephanie J. Block first performed at the Covenant House benefit years ago and learned about the cause. She teamed up with Covenant House board member (and fellow Broadway performer) Capathia Jenkins to found the Broadway Sleep Out, now expanded to the Stage and Screen Sleep Out. The connections continue to grow.

Watch highlights from the benefit concert below, and donate to support homeless youth at SafePlacetoSleep.org.

Alex Newell and the Covenant House Choir sing “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers



Ana Villafañe sings “La Alianza” by Frank Wildhorn



Jordan Fisher sings “Waving Through a Window” (from Dear Evan Hansen) by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul



Michael McElroy and the Broadway Inspirational Voices sing “You Will Be Found” (from Dear Evan Hansen) by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul



The Cast of BKLN the Musical (feat. Diane Keaton & Meryl Streep) sing “Heart Behind These Hands” by Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson



“Now Is the Time” from the Songs in the Key of Me program by Cadet (Covenant House alumna) and Crystal Monee Hall



“More Ways Than One” from Songs in the Key of Me by V!



Dolly Parton sings her song “Try”



Darius de Haas and Capathia Jenkins sing “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Nickolas Ashford & Valerie Simpson



Jeremy Jordan, Laura Osnes, and Bobby Conte Thornton “Your Song” by Elton John and Bernie Taupin



Stephanie J. Block sings “Not While I’m Around” (from Sweeney Todd) by Stephen Sondheim



Jake David Smith sings “Something to Hold On To” by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson



Shereen Pimentel sings “Somewhere” (from West Side Story) by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim



Audra McDonald sings “Over the Rainbow” (from The Wizard of Oz) by Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg



