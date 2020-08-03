A Bronx Tale's Brandi Porter Previews Broadway Cares' Virtual 5K on Monday Motivation August 3

Founder of fitness company Built for the Stage Joe Rosko hosts the weekly interview and exercise show.

Join A Bronx Tale's Brandi Porter on Monday Motivation when she previews what to expect from—and how to prepare for—Broadway Cares' upcoming Virtual 5k.

Porter—who was set to appear in new Off-Broadway musical Trevor when the coronavirus pandemic shuttered theatres across the country—joins Built for the Stage founder Coach Joe Rosko at 11:30 AM, August 3, to talk about her career, appearing in A Bronx Tale both on Broadway and on tour, and how to properly train for a marathon.

Join Coach Joe every Monday this month for live workout classes with members of the theatre community, all geared towards getting in shape for a run—even one you accomplish in your living room. And check out his #FitFriday videos for more simple workout routines you can accomplish anywhere to make sure you're healthy and ready.

The Broadway Cares Virtual 5K, presented in partnership with Playbill, will be held August 22–23. Originally planned for June, the event was postponed to leave space for and amplify voices supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

The non-competitive sporting fundraiser can be completed anywhere, and participants can run, walk, bike, or even jeté to reach the distance goal. Anyone venturing outdoors is encouraged to wear protective face masks, remain at least six feet apart from others, and follow all local health and safety directives.

There is no fee to register, although each participant has a suggested minimum fundraising goal of $250. To sign up, visit BroadwayCares.org!

