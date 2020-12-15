A Celebration of Tony and Olivier Award Winner Ann Reinking on the Stage

In honor of the dancer and choreographer, Playbill looks back at highlights from her theatre career.

Stage and screen star Ann Reinking has passed away at the age of 71. Among her vast stage and screen career, Ms. Reinking helped preserve Fosse’s legacy and signature choreographic style through choreographing and starring in the long-running revival of Chicago, earning Tony and Olivier Awards for her choreography.

Ms. Reinking made her Broadway debut in 1969, performing in the ensemble of Coco. In the following years, she starred as Joan of Arc in Goodtime Charley, Cassie in A Chorus Line, Roxie Hart in Chicago, and more. In addition to her stage work, she appeared on screen in films including the Fosse-directed All That Jazz as Katie Jagger—girlfriend to Joe Gideon, as Grace Farrell in the movie adaptation of Annie, and as Micki in the 1984 rom-com Micki & Maude.

In honor of the seminal dancer and choreographer, Playbill is looking back at highlights from her theatre career. Flip through the gallery below.