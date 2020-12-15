A Celebration of Tony and Olivier Award Winner Ann Reinking on the Stage

By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 15, 2020
 
In honor of the dancer and choreographer, Playbill looks back at highlights from her theatre career.
1980_Dancer Ann Reinking in a scene from the Broadway production of the musical A Chorus Line_Martha Swope.jpg
Ann Reinking in A Chorus Line Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

Stage and screen star Ann Reinking has passed away at the age of 71. Among her vast stage and screen career, Ms. Reinking helped preserve Fosse’s legacy and signature choreographic style through choreographing and starring in the long-running revival of Chicago, earning Tony and Olivier Awards for her choreography.

Ms. Reinking made her Broadway debut in 1969, performing in the ensemble of Coco. In the following years, she starred as Joan of Arc in Goodtime Charley, Cassie in A Chorus Line, Roxie Hart in Chicago, and more. In addition to her stage work, she appeared on screen in films including the Fosse-directed All That Jazz as Katie Jagger—girlfriend to Joe Gideon, as Grace Farrell in the movie adaptation of Annie, and as Micki in the 1984 rom-com Micki & Maude.

READ: The Theatre Community Remembers the Life and Legacy of Ann Reinking

In honor of the seminal dancer and choreographer, Playbill is looking back at highlights from her theatre career. Flip through the gallery below.

1972_Kathryn Doby, Ann Reinking, John Rubinstein & Jennifer Nairn-Smith in a scene fr. the Broadway musical Pippin_Martha Swope.jpg
Kathryn Doby, Ann Reinking, John Rubinstein, and Jennifer Nairn-Smith in Pippin Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
1974_Ann Reinking and John Mineo in the stage production Over Here_ Credit Friedman.jpg
Ann Reinking and John Mineo in Over Here Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
April Shawhan, Ann Reinking, and Marilu Henner in <i>Over Here!</i>
April Shawhan, Ann Reinking, and Marilu Henner in Over Here!
Joel Grey
Joel Grey and Ann Reinking in rehearsal for Goodtime Charley
1975_Ann Reinking in Goodtime Charley, 1975 Feb. 20_Kenn Duncan 2.jpg
Ann Reinking and cast in Goodtime Charley Kenn Duncan/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
1975_Ann Reinking in Goodtime Charley, 1975 Feb. 20_Kenn Duncan.jpg
Joel Grey and Ann Reinking in Goodtime Charley Kenn Duncan/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
1975_Ann Reinking, Joel Grey in the stage production Goodtime Charley, 1975 Feb. 20_Kenn Duncan.jpg
Ann Reinking, Joel Grey, and cast of Goodtime Charley Kenn Duncan/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
1975_Ann Reinking as Roxie Hart in publicity shot fr. the Broadway production of the musical Chicago_Martha Swope.jpg
Ann Reinking in Chicago Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
1975_Ann Reinking as Roxie Hart & Lenora Nemetz as Velma Kelly in publicity shot fr. the Broadway production of the musical Chicago_Martha Swope.jpg
Ann Reinking and Lenora Nemetz in Chicago Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
1975_Ann Reinking as Roxie Hart, Alaina Reed as Matron Mama Morton & Lenora Nemetz as Velma Kelly in publicity shot fr. the Broadway production of the musical Chicago_Martha Swope.jpg
Ann Reinking, Alaina Reed, and Lenora Nemetz in Chicago Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
