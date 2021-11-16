A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage Heads to NYC

The stage adaptation of the 1965 television special will play The Palladium Times Square December 21–24.

Christmas time is here for Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, Sally and the rest of the Peanuts gang. A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage, adapted from the animated television special, will stop in New York City on its holiday tour this year, playing The Palladium Times Square December 21–24.

The perennial cartoon favorite first aired on television in 1965 featuring the Peanuts comic strip characters in a story by creator Charles M. Schulz. Based on the television special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson, the stage adaptation is by Eric Schaeffer, and features the original Vince Guaraldi score, played live on stage by a three-piece jazz ensemble.

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage was created by special arrangement with Arthur Whitelaw and Ruby Persson. The tour is produced by Gershwin Entertainment/Todd Gershwin

Other stops on the tour include Rochester, Detroit, Nashville, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia. For a full itinerary and tickets, click here.