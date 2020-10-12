A Christmas Carol Aims to Return to Broadway in 2021

Jack Thorne's adaptation of the Charles Dickens holiday favorite will also tour the U.S., including engagements in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

The Jack Thorne adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol will return to Broadway in 2021 at a theatre to be announced, pending a hopeful revitalization of New York's theatre scene by that time. In addition, the production will tour the United States, playing at Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and The Smith Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Specific dates and more venues will be announced later.

Directed by Matthew Warchus, the production opened on the Main Stem's Lyceum Theatre November 20, 2019, after premiering at London's Old Vic in 2017. Plans for a return this year were scrapped due to the Broadway shutdown that has shuttered theatres until at least June 1, 2021. In the meantime, a full-scale production will be live streamed from London this December.

The production features music by Christopher Nightingale, scenic and costume design by Rob Howell, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Simon Baker, music direction by Michael Gacetta, casting by Jim Carnahan and Jillian Cimini, movement by Lizzi Gee, and associate direction by Thomas Caruso and Jamie Manton.

The play is produced on Broadway by Tom Smedes, Heather Shields, Nathan Gehan, Jamison Scott, Catherine Schreiber, Peter Stern, Xin Wen, Cornice Productions, Jack Lane, Instone Productions, Nancy Gibbs/Joseph Longthorne, Mark Lonow and JoAnne Astrow, J. Scott and Sylvia G Bechtel, Walport Productions, Alexandra Weinstein and Tobi Pilavin Weinstein, Propaganda Productions/42nd.Club, Beth Lenke/Wolfstone Productions, Tanninger Entertainment, CHK Productions/Louise H. Beard and Seriff Productions, Mark Lippman, Fiona Howe Rudin/Sammy Lopez, David Lambert/Shawn Arani, Brian Mutert and Derek Perrigo/Gary and Reenie Heath, and Terry Schnuck, with associate producer Chase Thomas.

