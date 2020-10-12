A Christmas Carol Aims to Return to Broadway in 2021

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   A Christmas Carol Aims to Return to Broadway in 2021
By Dan Meyer
Oct 12, 2020
 
Jack Thorne's adaptation of the Charles Dickens holiday favorite will also tour the U.S., including engagements in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.
A Christmas Carol_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Campbell Scott and LaChanze in A Christmas Carol Joan Marcus

The Jack Thorne adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol will return to Broadway in 2021 at a theatre to be announced, pending a hopeful revitalization of New York's theatre scene by that time. In addition, the production will tour the United States, playing at Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and The Smith Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Specific dates and more venues will be announced later.

Directed by Matthew Warchus, the production opened on the Main Stem's Lyceum Theatre November 20, 2019, after premiering at London's Old Vic in 2017. Plans for a return this year were scrapped due to the Broadway shutdown that has shuttered theatres until at least June 1, 2021. In the meantime, a full-scale production will be live streamed from London this December.

The production features music by Christopher Nightingale, scenic and costume design by Rob Howell, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Simon Baker, music direction by Michael Gacetta, casting by Jim Carnahan and Jillian Cimini, movement by Lizzi Gee, and associate direction by Thomas Caruso and Jamie Manton.

The play is produced on Broadway by Tom Smedes, Heather Shields, Nathan Gehan, Jamison Scott, Catherine Schreiber, Peter Stern, Xin Wen, Cornice Productions, Jack Lane, Instone Productions, Nancy Gibbs/Joseph Longthorne, Mark Lonow and JoAnne Astrow, J. Scott and Sylvia G Bechtel, Walport Productions, Alexandra Weinstein and Tobi Pilavin Weinstein, Propaganda Productions/42nd.Club, Beth Lenke/Wolfstone Productions, Tanninger Entertainment, CHK Productions/Louise H. Beard and Seriff Productions, Mark Lippman, Fiona Howe Rudin/Sammy Lopez, David Lambert/Shawn Arani, Brian Mutert and Derek Perrigo/Gary and Reenie Heath, and Terry Schnuck, with associate producer Chase Thomas.

Production Photos: A Christmas Carol on Broadway

Production Photos: A Christmas Carol on Broadway

11 PHOTOS
A Christmas Carol_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Campbell Scott and Dashiell Eaves in A Christmas Carol Joan Marcus
A Christmas Carol_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of A Christmas Carol Joan Marcus
A Christmas Carol_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Chris Hoch and Campbell Scott in A Christmas Carol Joan Marcus
A Christmas Carol_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Campbell Scott in A Christmas Carol Joan Marcus
A Christmas Carol_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Campbell Scott in A Christmas Carol Joan Marcus
A Christmas Carol_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Sarah Hunt and Campbell Scott in A Christmas Carol Joan Marcus
A Christmas Carol_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Campbell Scott in A Christmas Carol Joan Marcus
A Christmas Carol_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Campbell Scott and the Cast of A Christmas Carol Joan Marcus
A Christmas Carol_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Andrea Martin in A Christmas Carol Joan Marcus
A Christmas Carol_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Campbell Scott and LaChanze in A Christmas Carol Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Broadway News
Read the latest about Broadway musicals and plays, from show announcements to casting and and reviews.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.